Walmart Nevada Consumer Health Data Privacy Notice

Updated: February 16, 2026
Este Aviso también está disponible en Español.
Notice of Changes:
This Nevada Consumer Health Data Privacy Notice supplements the information in the Walmart Privacy Notice. It applies solely to Nevada consumers who interact with us in an individual or household capacity and applies only to personal information defined as “consumer health data” subject to the Nevada Consumer Health Data Privacy Act.
This Notice describes what consumer health data we collect, how we collect and use it, who we disclose it to and why, and the choices you may have regarding our use or disclosure of your consumer health data. This Notice only applies to consumer health data, which is a subset of personal information that identifies your past, present, or future physical or mental health status. Examples of consumer health data are provided below.
This Notice does not apply to any personal information other than consumer health data subject to the Nevada Consumer Health Data Privacy Act. Consumer health data does not include information generated by your interactions with us, such as browsing or purchasing, that does not identify your health status. For example, browsing products of interest to the general population will not generate consumer health data. Products that are used for general hygiene (such as toothpaste or toilet paper), home-preparedness (such as first aid products), fitness (such as weights), and that are not used to measure a specific health condition (such as pedometers) will not give rise to consumer health data when you browse or shop them.
Consumer health data also does not include publicly available information, protected health information subject to HIPAA (such as the data generated when you visit Walmart Health Centers, Walmart Vision Centers, or Walmart Pharmacies), or personal information that has been deidentified data is not consumer health data. To the extent we process deidentified information, we will maintain and use the information in deidentified form and will not attempt to reidentify the information unless permitted by applicable law.
For residents of Nevada, consumer health data does not include personal information that we do not use to identify your health status. For example, when you purchase health care products, we collect personal information to complete your transaction. If we do not use that information to identify your health status, then it will not constitute consumer health data. Similarly, personal information we use to determine your shopping habits or interests will not constitute consumer health data if we do not use it to identify your health status.
We may collect or receive the categories of consumer health data listed below. Not all categories will be collected or received for every individual.
We may obtain consumer health data from different sources, as described in the How Do We Collect Information section of the Walmart Privacy Notice and provided below:
We may collect and use consumer health data and as provided below:
We may share each of the categories of consumer health data described above. In particular, we may share personal data, including consumer health data, with your consent, to complete transactions or provide products or services you have requested, and for the purposes described herein.
We may share consumer health data with business partners such as those providing advertising and technology services, Walmart Marketplace partners, governmental agencies and legal bodies, and purchasers of or successors to our business or assets.
We may share consumer health data within our family of companies, including among these affiliates:
Walmart Inc.
Wal-Mart Stores East, LP
Wal-Mart Stores Arkansas, LLC
Wal-Mart Stores Louisiana, LLC
Wal-Mart Stores Texas, LLC
Sam’s West, Inc.
Sam’s East, Inc.
Wal-Mart Associates, Inc.
Walmart Claims Services, Inc.
MC Health MSO, LLC
Wal-Mart.com USA, LLC
Wal-Mart Stores East, LLC
We also may permit third parties to collect consumer health data over time on our websites and mobile services, and across other participating websites and mobile services.
If you are a resident of Nevada, you may have the right to (1) confirm whether we have collected your consumer health data; (2) confirm whether we have disclosed or sold your consumer health data; (3) delete your consumer health data; or (4) withdraw your consent or authorization relating to such data. You can make these requests by going to the footer of our website or settings section of our app and selecting the “Your Privacy Choices” link.
You may appeal our decision with respect to a request you have submitted by going to our privacy request page.
We will provide notice of significant updates, but please check this Notice periodically for changes. We will post the effective date at the top of this Notice.
Contact our Customer Service Team or write the Walmart Privacy Office with any questions or comments about this Notice or about how we handle your personal information. The Privacy Office’s address is:
Walmart Corporate
Privacy Office, MS #0160
811 Excellence Dr
Bentonville, AR 72716-0160
We received a GPC signal or a request to opt-out of selling/sharing your personal information (including for targeted advertising); this notification is to indicate that your opt-out request is being honored. You can find out more about your consumer privacy rights in our Privacy Notice.