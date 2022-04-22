Home News At Walmart, a Brighter Future In Store for Pollinators

By TJ Stallbaumer, Walmart Corporate Affairs

April 22, 2022

We really need insects. Especially those that pollinate. At Walmart, we've changed our approach to pollinators — even the ones that sometimes end up in our stores.

Our ongoing commitment to promote pollinator health has led us to try new things. Last April, Walmart embarked on the largest pollinator protection effort from a U.S. grocery retailer to date, designing specific commitments to help reduce nature loss, promote integrated pest management, expand pollinator habitats and label pollinator-friendly plants in our stores. But we didn't stop there: We're taking action at several levels.

At stores around the country, bees have made their homes in places as diverse as soffits and garden center shelving. Instead of exterminating them, our associates flag the colony, and whenever possible, work with an accredited wildlife vendor to humanely remove and relocate the bees — often placing them with a local beekeeper who can help ensure the colony continues doing what nature designed it to do: pollinate things.

To better understand why we're so invested in the future of pollinators, we'll begin with a big question: Why are pollinators worth protecting, even the bees who sometimes make temporary homes in Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs?

One in four bee species are at risk of extinction
Sweat Bee - Halictidae
Carpenter bee
Honeybee
Long horned bee - Peponapis pruinosa

There are around 200,000 different species that act as pollinators, which means they carry pollen from the male part of the flower to the female part of the same or another flower. Whether it's a honeybee, a squash bee or native wild pollinators, which can take forms as diverse as butterflies and beetles — they share something important: The simple genetic exchange they're responsible for helps to grow much of our food.

Pollinators help fertilize more than 1,200 crops, including 87 of the 115 crops people eat most regularly.
almonds

apples

apricots

artichokes

asparagus

avocados

bananas

barley

beans dry

berries

cow peas dry

blueberries

buckwheat

cabbage

carrots and turnips

cauliflowers and broccoli

cherries

chickpeas

Citrus fruit

cranberries

cucumbers and gherkins

dates

eggplants

figs

Fresh fruit

fresh vegetables

garlic

ginger

grapefruit

grapes

Green beans

Green chiles and peppers

Green coffee

Green maize

hazelnuts

hops

kiwi fruit

Legumes

lemons and limes

lentils

lettuce and chicory

linseed

maize

mangoes mangosteens guavas

melons

millet

mustard seed

nuts

oats

okra

olives

onions

oranges

papaya

peaches and nectarines

Peanuts

pears

peas

peas green

pineapples

pistachios

plums and sloes

potatoes

pumpkins squash

rapeseed

raspberries

rice

rye

safflower seed

seed cotton

sorghum

Sour cherries

soybeans

spinach

strawberries

string beans

sugar beet

sugar cane

sunflower seeds

sweet potatoes

tangerines mandarins clementines satsumas

taro

tobacco

tomatoes

walnuts

watermelons

wheat

Our policy and overarching efforts are designed to promote all pollinators, but there is a reason we've doubled down on bees. Honeybees in particular are America's primary commercial pollinator, and they play a pivotal role in our supply chain.

The total agricultural productivity from honeybees is somewhere between $1.2 and $5.4 billion dollars.

These pollinators are prolific, and that's why we're educating our associates and customers on what's really happening when they 'see the bee.' It's not only our corporate strategy marching us toward a greener world — it's also our frontline store associates, who can turn small actions into big change by understanding more about why bees behave the way they do. And what they can do to protect them.

Since April 2021, Walmart has realigned its pest management processes to work with local bee relocation experts across the country, humanely removing and relocating bees from our stores and fulfillment centers, and placing them back into nature.

Waite Colbaugh
Walmart Pest Management

During the summer, bee colonies may house as many as 30,000 to 80,000 worker bees alone. When the hive gets too big, the bees there will produce a new queen, and half the hive will set out in search of a new home. This is called swarming, and despite the intimidating name, it's actually one of bees' most vulnerable moments.

beehive
59 percent of all efforts were swarm protection

With new processes in place across our stores, Walmart treats swarms differently. During a swarm, associates are taught to simply tape off the area until the swarm moves on to its forever home. More than half of our pollinator protection efforts in stores and clubs over the last year have come through learning how to humanely interact with swarms. Or, in other words, corporate conservation can start simply: with education.

When it comes to protecting bees at our stores and clubs, small actions can go a long way. Bees are significant contributors to state economies and the growth of important produce we bring to our customers. Our bee protection and relocation efforts span several U.S. states and regions; below are just three examples of how important bees are to local economies.

Local impact

Every time we work to humanely relocate bees, we become part of a cycle that helps ensure they can have a life outside our stores, and return to being productive pollinators. If you've ever enjoyed an almond, an apple, a cup of coffee or a cranberry, you probably understand why.

When we protect a bee colony, we're helping stock our stores — and farms, lawns and gardens around the country — with the things that matter to you. From your favorite fruits to the flowers you pick up on the way home, we're working to spark change for one of nature's essential architects. Next time you see a bee, think about what it means to you. We'll be doing the same.