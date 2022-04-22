At Walmart, a Brighter Future In Store for Pollinators

We really need insects. Especially those that pollinate. At Walmart, we've changed our approach to pollinators — even the ones that sometimes end up in our stores.

Our ongoing commitment to promote pollinator health has led us to try new things. Last April, Walmart embarked on the largest pollinator protection effort from a U.S. grocery retailer to date, designing specific commitments to help reduce nature loss, promote integrated pest management, expand pollinator habitats and label pollinator-friendly plants in our stores. But we didn't stop there: We're taking action at several levels.

At stores around the country, bees have made their homes in places as diverse as soffits and garden center shelving. Instead of exterminating them, our associates flag the colony, and whenever possible, work with an accredited wildlife vendor to humanely remove and relocate the bees — often placing them with a local beekeeper who can help ensure the colony continues doing what nature designed it to do: pollinate things.

To better understand why we're so invested in the future of pollinators, we'll begin with a big question: Why are pollinators worth protecting, even the bees who sometimes make temporary homes in Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs?