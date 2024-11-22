Walmart in Louisiana

Taxes collected from customers and paid10

1. Total retail units as of August 4, 2025.

2. Total supply chain facilities as of August 11, 2025.

3. Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2025.

4. Cash and in-kind donations to local organizations in FY26.

5. Pounds of food donated to the Feeding America network of local food banks and partner agencies in FY26.

6. Equivalent meals provided based on pounds of food donated to the Feeding America network of local food banks and partner agencies in FY26, using the USDA guideline that 1 meal equals 1.2 pounds of food and grocery product.

7. Number of associates in the state, as of July 25, 2025.

8. For full-time hourly field associates, as of July 25, 2025.

9. Number of hourly associates promoted in 2024.

10. Collected on behalf of the state as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2025.