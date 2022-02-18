Walmart Start

Who Can Apply?

We’re looking for unique, innovative brands that are ready to take it to the next level and become our customers’ next big beauty obsessions. In a nutshell, your brand should:



Get customers excited with innovative brand, value, and product propositions.

Have high potential for growth.

Be ready to launch at mass retail scale—meaning you’ve got manufacturing, supply chain, and financial capabilities that can support a potential launch in 1,000 to 3,500 stores.

Meet all Walmart supplier requirements

Federal Tax ID number Minimum of $5M in liability insurance (actual amount varies by business) Dun & Bradstreet number Ability to submit products for third party testing Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) GS1 membership number



Please note that brands with current or prior in-store modular placement at Walmart will not be considered.