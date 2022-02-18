We’re looking for the next big names in beauty—more specifically, five up-and-comers our customers can really get excited about. Are you ready?
The selected brands have a potential opportunity to be launched at Walmart, while also receiving access to various resources to help set each brand up for their launch with Walmart.
EducationIn our virtual classroom series, suppliers will learn useful tips in areas ranging from shipping to invoicing to gear up for launch. During Walmart Start, selected accelerator brands will also get to choose a brand management consultant from one of our sponsors below for executional and operational individualized support to navigate Walmart’s tools, process, requirements, reporting, and more to prepare for launch at Walmart.
Brand ActivationThe goal is to launch all Walmart Start brands at Walmart as beauty’s rising stars. Even better, all brands selected to launch under Walmart Start may be included in select marketing efforts like Walmart.com campaigns and our “New and Trending” section on Walmart.com. Selected brands will also receive Walmart Connect Acceleration Academy admission, which includes Walmart Connect credits and Walmart Connect training.
Mentorship and NetworkingLearn from some of the best with continued one-on-one mentorship from your Walmart merchant. Plus, connect with and learn from industry professionals and brand founders through our exclusive monthly speaker series.
We’re looking for unique, innovative brands that are ready to take it to the next level and become our customers’ next big beauty obsessions. In a nutshell, your brand should:
- Get customers excited with innovative brand, value, and product propositions.
- Have high potential for growth.
- Be ready to launch at mass retail scale—meaning you’ve got manufacturing, supply chain, and financial capabilities that can support a potential launch in 1,000 to 3,500 stores.
- Meet all Walmart supplier requirements, including:
- Federal Tax ID number
- Minimum of $5M in liability insurance (actual amount varies by business)
- Dun & Bradstreet number
- Ability to submit products for third party testing
- Electronic Data Interchange (EDI)
- GS1 membership number
Please note that brands with current or prior in-store modular placement at Walmart will not be considered.
Apply Now
Hair, skin, cosmetics, nails, fragrance and beauty accessory brands will be considered for participation in Walmart Start.
Walmart Start brands are expected to launch in Walmart between December 2022 and March 2023, however, launch dates are subject to change at Walmart’s sole discretion.
No, all 2022 Walmart Start events and training will be virtual.
Yes, brands with current or prior in-store modular placement at Walmart will not be considered. Please also note that eligible brands must have a physical product that’s ready to sell and be distributed in stores.
Once winning brands are selected to participate in Walmart Start, Walmart’s virtual classroom series will begin in April 2022. A brand management consultant will be accessible up until your brand’s intended launch date or March 2023, whichever comes first. This program will continue throughout 2022, as brands work through onboarding milestones.
Team Direct ManagementTeam Direct is a best-in-class multi-functional customer team that specializes in bringing innovative brands to Walmart in an equity-based manner that allows them to excel on the Walmart platform with a strong focus on execution and reliability.
By submitting your products to Walmart, you agree to the following statements:
- You attest that all information you have provided is accurate.
- You attest that you comply with all of Walmart’s supplier requirements.
- You understand that your submission cannot be edited once complete. Please take time now to carefully review your responses and make any edits, as needed.
- You understand that not all applicants will be invited to the next stage of the selection process.
- Selected suppliers must be available to attend pitch meetings March 28 to April 1, 2022.
- You understand that brand launch is contingent on suppliers meeting all Walmart requirements, including, but not limited to, agreed upon product costs, manufacturing and shipping capabilities and timelines, etc.
- You understand that marketing placements are not guaranteed and depend on timely launch, item availability, and are at Walmart’s sole discretion.
- You understand that all Walmart Start dates are subject to change at Walmart’s sole discretion.