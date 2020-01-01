Walmart Expands Education Program for Associates
Even before the current economic climate, Walmart’s response to an economy going through a technology-fueled transformation with evolving consumer habits has been focused on investing in associates. Over the last few months, Walmart has committed to invest almost $1 billion in U.S. associate bonuses and today announced the expansion of Live Better U (LBU) education benefits to include in-demand skilled trade and digital skills programs, beyond their traditional college programs.
Congratulating the First Class of Live Better U Graduates
Less than two years ago, we started our partnership with Guild Education to offer Walmart associates a path to a debt-free college degree through our Live Better U initiative.
This is an exciting time, because this month, we have our first group of more than 30 pioneering associates earning either associate’s or bachelor’s degrees. And this is just the beginning.
Walmart Invests $428 Million More in Associates with a Special Bonus
Walmart today announced it will pay out another special cash bonus to store, club, distribution center and fulfillment center associates for their ongoing contributions and dedication to serving customers, members and communities during this unprecedented time. The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates. Drivers, Managers and Assistant Managers in stores, clubs, DCs, FCs and Health & Wellness will also receive a bonus. It will add up to approximately $428 million.Read more
Veteran Shares Why Working at Walmart is the Perfect Fit for Service Members
Starting a new career can be daunting for anyone. And that goes double for U.S. military veterans cycling into civilian life.
Earlier this year, Walmart fulfilled its commitment to hire 250,000 military veterans by 2020. I caught up with one of our proud military veterans, Jessica Huntsman, to share her story. Jessica has been with Walmart for ten years, and she says she’d do it all over again.