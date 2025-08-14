The Face of Growth: Quiana

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Quiana started her career in 2007 working as an hourly associate. She worked her way to her current position as a Group Director, Business Unit Operations Coordinator, where she now oversees the operation of over 850 Walmart stores - without needing a degree.
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