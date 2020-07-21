Bag Better

Q.1: What are single-use carryout bags?

A.1: New Jersey defines single-use carryout bag as made of paper or plastic that is not a reusable carryout bag as defined by law.

Q.2: Why is there a ban on single-use bags in New Jersey?

A.2: The state of New Jersey passed the regulation in response to the growing problem of plastic pollution. Learn more: NJ Bag Ban

Q.3: My town previously enacted a bag ban and my store bagged online orders in paper bags. Why can’t they do that anymore?

A.3: The stricter New Jersey Bag Ban supersedes all bag laws previously enacted in the state, making its requirements uniform from town to town. Paper bags , along with single-use plastic bags, are banned by New Jersey due to the state legislature’s concern about the environmental impact of manufacturing and distributing them. NJ Bag Ban

Q.4: I order deliveries through Shipt/DoorDash/third-party provider. Why is their policy different?

A.4: All third-party delivery services are developing their own New Jersey Bag Ban guidelines. For Walmart, compliance and commitment to the environment are equally important components in our efforts to reduce our dependence on single-use plastic.

Q.5: How do I prepare in case of an unattended/contactless delivery?

A.5: Please leave a container at the location of delivery & update the “Delivery instructions” with the information on where to leave the items. This will assist our delivery driver and ensure a safe delivery.

For more information, please visit: https://www.nj.gov/dep/get-past-plastic/#reusable_bags