Severe Winter Storm Response

As we work to support communities hit hardest by the last round of severe winter weather, we know another storm is developing across the southeast. While each relief deployment is tailored to local needs — ranging from mobile laundry and hot showers to food services and charging stations — our mission remains the same: supporting our associates and customers when they need us most.

The Walmart Foundation has donated $500,000 to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army to support immediate disaster response in areas feeling the effects of Winter Storm Fern, which struck a wide portion of the United States in January, 2026.

We’re also continuing to work closely with local officials and community partners to ensure assistance reaches the areas where it’s needed most. These efforts include Walmart providing gift cards to help stock local warming centers with much-needed supplies and coordination with Convoy of Hope to provide essential products like blankets and shelf stable food.

We are proud to support these organizations as they provide emergency shelter, warm meals and critical resources to our neighbors.

When disaster strikes, Walmart moves — our Disaster Recovery teams are mobilizing to three key locations across Mississippi and Tennessee to provide critical relief.