Severe Winter Storm Response

Editor's Note: Walmart and the Walmart Foundation announced a combined $1 million investment to provide critical support to more than 30 city governments and local organizations across the Southeast impacted by the winter storms. For more details, read our announcement.

As we work to support communities hit hardest by the last round of severe winter weather, we know another storm is developing across the southeast. While each relief deployment is tailored to local needs — ranging from mobile laundry and hot showers to food services and charging stations — our mission remains the same: supporting our associates and customers when they need us most.

 

The Walmart Foundation has donated $500,000 to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army to support immediate disaster response in areas feeling the effects of Winter Storm Fern, which struck a wide portion of the United States in January, 2026.

 

We’re also continuing to work closely with local officials and community partners to ensure assistance reaches the areas where it’s needed most. These efforts include Walmart providing gift cards to help stock local warming centers with much-needed supplies and coordination with Convoy of Hope to provide essential products like blankets and shelf stable food.

 

We are proud to support these organizations as they provide emergency shelter, warm meals and critical resources to our neighbors.

 

When disaster strikes, Walmart moves — our Disaster Recovery teams are mobilizing to three key locations across Mississippi and Tennessee to provide critical relief.

Community Resources

Recovery units are estimated to arrive and begin operations as listed below. Relief services are expected to remain on-site for several days, or as needs persist, to meet the long-term needs of the community.

 

Oxford, MS

Walmart Supercenter #699

2530 Jackson Ave W

  • Beginning Friday, Jan. 30
  • Food Service: Operation BBQ, providing hot meals for the community.
  • Mobile Laundry & Showers: In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries and Proctor & Gamble, mobile units will provide hot showers and laundry services.
  • Charging Stations: Units to provide wireless device charging for residents without power.
  • In addition, Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation are committing an initial donation of two truckloads of food, water, cleaning supplies, diapers, wipes and other essential items to support local relief efforts.

 

Ripley, MS

Walmart Store #176

822 City Avenue S

  • Beginning Friday, Jan. 30
  • Mobile Laundry & Showers: In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries and Proctor & Gamble, mobile units will provide hot showers and laundry services.
  • Charging Stations: Units to provide wireless device charging for residents without power.

 

Nashville, TN

Walmart Supercenter #688

5824 Nolensville Pike

  • Estimated to begin operations Saturday, Jan. 31 through Monday, Feb. 2.
  • Food Service: Walmart and Tyson are teaming up to offer lunch to the community via a drive-thru set up in the store’s parking lot.

