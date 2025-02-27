About Walmart's Efforts

With roots in thousands of communities across the globe, we aim to help people live better by taking a proactive approach to helping communities prepare for and respond to disasters. The company identifies emerging risks, assists facilities and associates in preparedness and responds swiftly to natural disasters. Our stores, clubs and offices around the world often serve as hubs for emergency management and support before, during and after major weather events.

We have a long history of aiding communities during disasters, and those experiences have shaped our approach. With a store or club within 10 miles of nearly 90% of the U.S. population and a presence in 19 countries worldwide, we are equipped to provide both immediate relief and ongoing assistance to communities in need.

Additionally, we prioritize disaster planning and preparedness, focusing on systemic improvements aimed at making communities stronger and more resilient. By empowering organizations and local governments in their efforts to prepare for the impacts of natural disasters, our goal is to help people and communities thrive even in the face of challenges.