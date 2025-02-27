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With roots in thousands of communities across the globe, we aim to help people live better by taking a proactive approach to helping communities prepare for and respond to disasters. The company identifies emerging risks, assists facilities and associates in preparedness and responds swiftly to natural disasters. Our stores, clubs and offices around the world often serve as hubs for emergency management and support before, during and after major weather events.
We have a long history of aiding communities during disasters, and those experiences have shaped our approach. With a store or club within 10 miles of nearly 90% of the U.S. population and a presence in 19 countries worldwide, we are equipped to provide both immediate relief and ongoing assistance to communities in need.
Additionally, we prioritize disaster planning and preparedness, focusing on systemic improvements aimed at making communities stronger and more resilient. By empowering organizations and local governments in their efforts to prepare for the impacts of natural disasters, our goal is to help people and communities thrive even in the face of challenges.
In communities around the world, Walmart is a source of support during difficult times. When disaster strikes, we help our associates and customers recover so they can get back to normal. Our experience with Hurricane Katrina in 2005 helped us realize the impact we could make, as we worked to support community resilience in the face of one of the worst natural disasters of our time. In moments like these, we use our global supply chain and close partnerships with response organizations to deliver relief. The timeline presented here takes a look at how Walmart helps people in times of need, as well as what we do to help prepare communities to respond should disaster strike.
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