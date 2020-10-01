Walmart Insurance Services Privacy Notice Summary This Privacy Notice (Notice) describes how and why Walmart Insurance Services (WIS) collects, uses and discloses nonpublic personal information as part of its business. WIS provides health insurance brokerage services to you using online services and live interactions with WIS insurance agents, such as phone and email. We are not an insurance provider. We also provide information and education on various health insurance coverage options that are tailored to the unique needs of inquiring consumers. WIS collects information from you through its online services, such as its website, WIS insurance agents, and third parties that support our business. To use the WIS website, webforms and agent services you must share personally identifiable information with us. We use the information it collects to review a list of available health insurance products and services and tailor a health insurance coverage quote from third party health insurers that is unique to you. If you choose to accept a quote, WIS will use your information to support you in executing a coverage with the health insurer.

Scope and Application This Notice applies to Walmart Insurance Services, LLC, referred to in this Notice as “WIS.” This Notice applies to WIS, its employees, and the services it provides, such as through websites we own and operate. Please note that the insurance companies that issue your policies and our marketing partners, such as social media sites, may have nonpublic personal information about you. This Notice does not apply to information collection by other parties, including websites maintained by other companies, such as insurers and social media sites, even if you use their sites and services to connect with us. You should review the privacy policies made available by these other parties, which will apply to any information that is collected, used or disclosed by them.

What Information Does WIS Collect and How Does It Collect It? WIS collects information about you, including: Name, date of birth, and contact information, such as your postal address, email address, and phone number;

Demographic information such as age and gender;

Health insurance information such as current coverages including co-pays, premiums and plan identification numbers;

Health condition and treatment information, such as medications, prescription identifiers, diagnoses, and medical history;

Characteristics of protected classifications under state or federal law, such as race or nationality;

Individual preferences and characteristics, such as smoker status and physical activity;

Device and online identifiers;

Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) information and banking information; and,

Any other information you choose to provide, such as during telephone interviews with our agents. WIS collects information in the following ways: Directly from you, for example, when you submit information through the WIS website, complete one of our webforms or applications, or communicate with a WIS insurance broker agent;

Passively collected from a device used to access WIS online services, including the WIS website and webforms; and,

From insurance support organizations (in such cases, the insurance support organization may retain the information and disclose it to other persons). WIS uses and shares the information it collects for the purposes further described below.

Information WIS Collects From Your Use of Our Online Services You also passively provide us information in other ways through technology. Some of this information may be linked to you personally. This information helps our websites and mobile services work correctly and supports our customer analytics efforts – our work to understand our customers’ needs and provide information about our products and services. Here are some examples: Device Information

We collect technical information when you visit our websites or use our mobile applications or services. This includes information such as Internet Protocol (IP) address, the type of mobile device you use, your device operating system and browser type, a unique device identifier, the address of referring websites, the path you take through our websites, and other information about your session on our websites. You may be able to control some of this information collection via your device or browser settings. Browsing Information

We use our own and third-party technologies such as cookies, web beacons, and mobile device identifiers to collect information about the use of our websites and mobile services. We use these tools to provide an integrated and more personalized shopping experience for you. For example: cookies allow us to provide you relevant information as you use or return to our sites; web beacons allow us to know if a certain page was visited, an email was opened, or if ad banners on our websites and other sites were effective. Under certain circumstances, we permit third parties to collect information on our websites for their own business purposes using cookies, web beacons, iframes and similar technologies. You may be able to control some of this information collection via your device or browser settings. Interest-Based Ads

We personalize your experience by showing you advertisements that are tailored to your interests. For example, if you browse our website or engage with our services online, we may show you ads about WIS as you continue to browse the Internet. We belong to ad networks that may use your browsing history across participating websites and mobile services to show you interest-based advertisements. You may also see ads for Walmart on participating websites and mobile services based on how you browse. To learn more about interest-based ads, please see “About Our Ads”.

How We Use Your Information WIS will use your information to: Provide services, such as processing and fulfilling your request for an insurance quote or rates from health insurance providers or facilitating your enrollment in an insurance plan;

Provide information about health insurance providers, products, and services that we think may interest you;

Communicate with you and responding to your inquiries, including calling you or sending you a text message using an automated telephone dialing system and/or a prerecorded message. To opt out please call us at 833-573-1122;

Develop, operate, improve, deliver, maintain, and protect our services including our websites and webforms;

Monitor and analyze trends and usage of our products and services;

Enhance the safety and security of our products and services;

Verify your identity and detect and prevent fraud or other unauthorized or illegal activity;

Detect violations of and enforce our contractual agreements, including our Terms of Use, and our policies; and

Comply with legal requirements, including applicable laws, rules, regulations, contractual obligations and orders.

Information We Share and Your Choices We share any of the information we collect or maintain about you for a variety of business purposes. Here, we describe when we share customer information and whether you can limit this sharing: Reasons We Can Share Your Nonpublic Personal Information Does WIS Share? Can You Limit this Sharing? For our everyday business purposes, such as processing your requests, providing services, and responding to legal investigations Yes No For our marketing purposes – to offer additional products and services to you Yes No For joint marketing with other financial companies Yes No For our affiliates’ everyday business purposes – information about your transactions and experiences Yes No For our affiliates’ everyday business purposes – information about your creditworthiness No We do not share For our affiliates to market to you No We do not share For nonaffiliates to market to you No We do not share Additional Information Regarding Our Everyday Business Disclosures

As noted above, we share nonpublic personal information for a variety of business purposes. More detail regarding some of our everyday business purposes for these disclosures is provided below: Insurance Providers

WIS works with insurance providers to provide you with quotes and rates unique to your healthcare coverage needs. When you submit a request to us, you are authorizing WIS to share the information we have collected with insurance providers to evaluate your eligibility, process your request, and potentially deliver a quote or other response. WIS will receive and disclose information from and to insurance institutions as needed to perform insurance transactions involving you. The insurance providers’ use of your information will be subject to their privacy policies. Please refer to their privacy policies to learn more about their information collection practices and the choices you can make about how they use and disclose nonpublic personal information. Service Providers

To provide and protect our services, WIS may share the information we have about you with those businesses that provide services to WIS. Service providers are permitted by us to use nonpublic personal information to provide us with services, such as marketing; hosting our online services; evaluating requests or applications for products and services; measuring and optimizing the performance of our online services, including websites and webforms; and helping us prevent and detect fraud and information security risks. Other Everyday Business Purposes

We use and disclose nonpublic personal information for a variety of other everyday business purposes, as permitted by law, which (subject to state law) may include:

Any disclosure to which you provided consent if your consent has not been revoked;

As necessary to effect, administer or enforce a transaction that you request or authorize;

To service or process an insurance product or service that you request or authorize, including to determine your eligibility for the product or service;

To maintain or service your insurance application or plan;

For purposes related to the replacement of a group benefit plan, a group health plan, a group welfare plan or a workers' compensation plan;

To a health care provider or medical professional to verify coverage or benefits, provide notice of a medical problem if reasonably necessary, or conduct audits to verify treatment as reasonably necessary;

In connection with a proposed or actual securitization, secondary market sale (including sales of servicing rights) or similar transaction related to your transaction;

To protect the confidentiality or security of our information and information systems;

To protect against or prevent actual or potential fraud, criminal activity, material misrepresentations, or unauthorized transactions;

For required institutional risk control or for resolving consumer disputes or inquiries;

For the purpose of conducting actuarial or research studies, including in cooperation with an actuarial or research organization;

To persons holding a legal or beneficial interest relating to you, or anyone acting in a fiduciary or representative capacity on behalf of the consumer;

To provide information to insurance rate advisory organizations, guaranty funds or agencies, and agencies that license our activities;

In connection with reinsurance or stop loss or excess loss insurance;

To law enforcement or governmental agencies, such as to protect the interests of WIS, an insurance institution, or insurance support organization to prevent or prosecute fraud and other illegal activities;

To a state insurance authority;

To a consumer reporting agency;

In connection with a proposed or actual sale, merger, transfer or exchange of all or a portion of a business or operating unit;

To comply with federal, state or local laws, rules and other applicable legal requirements;

To comply with a properly authorized civil, criminal or regulatory investigation, or subpoena or summons by federal, state or local authorities;

To respond to judicial process or government regulatory authorities having jurisdiction over a licensee for examination, compliance or other purposes as authorized by law;

Investigating, addressing, or enforcing potential violations of WIS policies and contractual terms, including disclosures to affiliates that may conduct audits on our practices; and

Protecting our rights, property, or safety or those of others.

How We Safeguard Your Information To help protect your nonpublic personal information from unauthorized access and use, we use reasonable security measures. These measures include physical, technical and administrative safeguards to protect your personal information.

Your Rights Under applicable law, you may have a right to access or request a copy of the nonpublic personal information we maintain about you. In some cases, we may direct you to the health insurer that issued your policy, or the health care provider to which the information pertains. Under applicable law, you also may have the right to request that we correct, amend, or delete your nonpublic personal information. If you believe that the nonpublic personal information we have about you is incomplete or inaccurate, please contact us. Nevada disclosure: If you reside in Nevada, we are required by law to advise you that you may elect to be placed on our do-not-call list. You may contact us by visiting our Store & Corporate Feedback page and select “Company Feedback and Questions” from the menu to contact the Customer Service Team or write the Walmart Privacy Office with any questions or comments about this Policy or about how we handle your personal information. The Privacy Office’s address is: Walmart Corporate

Privacy Office, MS #0160

702 SW 8th Street

Bentonville, AR 72716-0160 You may also contact the Nevada Attorney General’s Office at 100 North Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701, (888) 434-9989, or aginfo@ag.nv.gov.

Changes to This Notice If our information collection, use, and disclosure practices change from what we have described in this notice, we will update this Notice. If you are entitled to opt out of any new disclosures of information, we will provide you with a reasonable opportunity to opt out.