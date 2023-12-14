Responsible Disclosure

Walmart cares deeply about maintaining the trust and confidence that our customers place in us. The security of our online platforms is of paramount importance. If you are a security researcher and have discovered a security vulnerability in one of our services or sites, we encourage you to disclose it to us in a responsible manner. Walmart will engage with security researchers when vulnerabilities are reported to us in accordance with this Responsible Disclosure Policy. We will validate and fix vulnerabilities in accordance with our commitment to security and privacy. We will not take legal action against, or suspend or terminate the accounts of, researchers who discover and report security vulnerabilities in accordance with this Responsible Disclosure Policy. Walmart reserves all legal rights in the event of any non-compliance.

Reporting

We encourage security researchers to share the details of any suspected vulnerabilities with the Walmart Information Security Team by submitting the form at the bottom of this page. Walmart will review the submission to determine if the finding is valid and has not been previously reported. At Walmart’s discretion, you may be eligible for monetary compensation for your efforts. Employees of Walmart or Walmart subsidiaries, vendors currently working with Walmart or Walmart subsidiaries, or residents of countries on the U.S. sanctions list are not eligible for monetary compensation. In case you belong to any of the listed categories, you must specify that in your report. We require security researchers to include detailed information along with reproducible steps for us to validate the vulnerability.

Our Commitment

If you identify a valid security vulnerability in compliance with this Responsible Disclosure Policy, Walmart commits to:



Working with you to understand and validate the issue

Addressing the risk (if deemed appropriate by Walmart)

Noncompliance

Public disclosure of the submission details of any identified or alleged vulnerability without express written consent from Walmart will deem the submission as noncompliant with this Responsible Disclosure Policy.

In addition, to remain compliant you are prohibited from:



Accessing, downloading, or modifying data residing in an account that does not belong to you

Executing or attempting to execute any “Denial of Service” attack

Posting, transmitting, uploading, linking to, sending, or storing any malicious software

Testing in a manner that would result in the sending unsolicited or unauthorized junk mail, spam, pyramid schemes, or other forms of unsolicited messages

Testing in a manner that would degrade the operation of any Walmart systems

Testing third-party applications, websites, or services that integrate with or link to Walmart systems

Including unreacted personally identifiable information (PII) of any individual (e.g., names, email addresses, financial data, government identifiers, etc.) in vulnerability submissions. Evidence should be redacted to remove PII, and researchers should describe the categories of data potentially exposed rather than provide actual values.

Please fill the form below if you have a security issue you wish to report to the Walmart security team.