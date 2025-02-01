Report Identity Theft

Powered by generative AI. Results may not fully be accurate. Use is governed by the Generative AI Guidelines and other applicable Walmart policies.
If you are a victim of identity theft, you may request, at no charge, copies of application and business records in our control relating to the fraudulent transactions which may have occurred at Walmart or Sam's Club, or one of our websites. You can also report an identity theft complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.
To do this, follow the steps below:
Step 1: Visit the Identity Theft Request Portal.
Step 2: Complete and submit the Walmart/Sam's Club Identity Theft Victim's Affidavit along with all relevant documents through the portal.
Once you submit, our team will contact you within the next 30 days.
If you're unable to access the online portal:
You may still complete the Walmart/Sam's Club Identity Theft Victim's Affidavit. Once completed, submit the form and any supporting documents in one of the following ways:
Walmart Corporate
Global Investigations
703 Associate Dr., MS #770
Bentonville, AR 72716
Identity Theft Records Request
If you are investigating identity theft on behalf of a victim or need information regarding an identity theft crime that may have occurred at Walmart or Sam's Club, or one of our websites, please submit a law enforcement request in the Law Enforcement Request Portal.
