Report Identity Theft

If you are a victim of identity theft, you may request, at no charge, copies of application and business records in our control relating to the fraudulent transactions which may have occurred at Walmart or Sam's Club, or one of our websites. You can also report an identity theft complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.

To do this, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the Identity Theft Request Portal.

Step 2: Complete and submit the Walmart/Sam's Club Identity Theft Victim's Affidavit along with all relevant documents through the portal.

Once you submit, our team will contact you within the next 30 days.

If you're unable to access the online portal:

You may still complete the Walmart/Sam's Club Identity Theft Victim's Affidavit. Once completed, submit the form and any supporting documents in one of the following ways:

By Email

By Fax: 888.828.6949

888.828.6949 By Mail:

Walmart Corporate

Global Investigations

703 Associate Dr., MS #770

Bentonville, AR 72716

Law Enforcement Only

Identity Theft Records Request

If you are investigating identity theft on behalf of a victim or need information regarding an identity theft crime that may have occurred at Walmart or Sam's Club, or one of our websites, please submit a law enforcement request in the Law Enforcement Request Portal.