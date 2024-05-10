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Law Enforcement Requests and Subpoenas

Law Enforcement Only

If you are law enforcement and need information related to an investigation or crime that may have occurred at Walmart or Sam's Club, or one of our websites, please complete and submit the Law Enforcement Request Form and follow the steps below.

 

  • Step 1: Submit a Law Enforcement Request or subpoena in the Law Enforcement Request Portal.
  • Step 2: Once you have submitted the request in the portal, you will receive a confirmation that your request has been submitted.

If you need assistance submitting a request, you can email us directly.

 

For TIME-SENSITIVE requests, you can contact us:

  • By EmailPlease add “Time Critical” or “Time-Sensitive” in your email subject line. Please note that this email address is monitored only during regular business hours.
  • By Fax: 888.828.6949
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