Our Business

Every day low prices on a broad assortment - anytime, anywhere.

Every Day Low Price (EDLP) is the cornerstone of our strategy, and our price focus has never been stronger. Today's customer seeks the convenience of one-stop shopping that we offer. From grocery and entertainment to sporting goods and crafts, we provide the deep assortment that our customers appreciate — whether they're shopping online at Walmart.com, through one of our mobile apps or shopping in a store. We currently operate three primary store formats in the U.S., each custom tailored to its neighborhood. John Furner is Walmart U.S. President & CEO.

Working at Walmart

A job at Walmart means an opportunity to build a career. About 75% of our store management teams started as hourly associates, and last year, we promoted about 200,000 people to jobs with more responsibility and higher pay. In the U.S., the average, full-time hourly wage is $14.26. Learn more about the opportunities and benefits we offer, as well as our commitment to hire 250,000 veterans.

Community Giving

Walmart gives back to every community in which it serves. Learn more about the Walmart Foundation and our $2 billion commitment to fight hunger in the U.S.

Environmental Sustainability

Walmart is the largest onsite green power generator in the U.S. Learn more about our sustainability initiatives in the United States and around the world.

Our Stores

Walmart has stores in 50 states and Puerto Rico offering low prices on the broadest assortment of products through a variety of formats including the Supercenter, Discount Store and Neighborhood Market. Learn more about our locations.

Walmart Supercenter Walmart began building Supercenters in 1988 and are around 182,000 square feet employing about 300 associates. Walmart Supercenters offer a one-stop shopping experience by combining a grocery store with fresh produce, bakery, deli and dairy products with electronics, apparel, toys and home furnishings. Most Supercenters are open 24 hours, and may also include specialty shops such as banks, hair and nail salons, restaurants, or vision centers.



Walmart Discount Store Since Sam Walton opened his first discount store in Rogers, Ark., in 1962, we've built hundreds across the U.S. Smaller than a Supercenter, discount stores employ about 200 associates and offer electronics, apparel, toys, home furnishings, health and beauty aids, hardware and more in about 106,000 square feet of open, brightly lit space.



Walmart Neighborhood Market Walmart Neighborhood Markets were designed in 1998 as a smaller-footprint option for communities in need of a pharmacy, affordable groceries and merchandise. Each one is approximately 38,000 square feet and employs up to 95 associates. Walmart Neighborhood Markets offer fresh produce, meat and dairy products, bakery and deli items, household supplies, health and beauty aids and a pharmacy.



Distribution Centers

Walmart's 150+ distribution centers are hubs of activity for our business. Our distribution operation is one of the largest in the world servicing stores, clubs and direct delivery to customers. Walmart transportation has a fleet of 6,100 tractors, 61,000 trailers and more than 7,800 drivers.

The distribution center network ships general merchandise, dry groceries, perishable groceries, along with other specialty categories to our consumers daily.

There are 6 disaster distribution centers, strategically located across the country and stocked to provide rapid response to struggling communities in the event of a natural disaster.

Each distribution center is more than 1 million square feet in size and employs 600+ personnel unloading and shipping over 200 trailers daily.

Every distribution center supports 90 to 100 stores in a 150+ mile radius.

Our Fleet

Walmart is able to move goods to and from distribution centers because we maintain a private fleet of trucks and a skilled staff of truck drivers. We think our team of drivers is the best in the world. They're part of one of the largest and safest fleets, and every year they drive 700 million miles to make millions of deliveries to our stores and clubs. Each driver averages around 100,000 miles annually-that's like driving around the world 4 times!





Together with our truck drivers, we're constantly working to ensure that we're moving merchandise in responsible, sustainable ways. Drivers follow the most efficient routes to their destinations and work to minimize the number of "empty miles" they drive. This way, we use less fuel, we drive fewer miles and we maximize the merchandise we deliver while minimizing our environmental impact.

By reducing the "empty miles" driven and other optimization techniques, Walmart logistics hauled over 161 million more cases while only increasing miles by 24 million, compared to last year. We improved the efficiency of our truck fleet by 87.4% in 2014 compared to 2005. Learn more about our sustainability efforts.

