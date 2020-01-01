About Us
What started small, with a single discount store and the simple idea of selling more for less, has grown over the last 50 years into the largest retailer in the world. Each week, nearly 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. It’s all part of our unwavering commitment to creating opportunities and bringing value to customers and communities around the world.
Select a market and learn more about each location, including U.S. state details.
Since the first Walmart store opened in 1962 in Rogers, Arkansas, we've been dedicated to making a difference in the lives of our customers. Our business is the result of Sam Walton's visionary leadership, along with generations of associates focused on helping customers and communities save money and live better. This rich heritage defines who we are and what we do today.
From the beginning, Sam Walton surrounded himself with the kind of people who had big ideas and weren't afraid to take risk and bring those ideas to life. Walmart has elevated and been guided by leaders like these, who constantly inspire us to achieve the next level of success.
