Events & Webcasts

2023 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

The Annual Shareholders Meeting set for Wednesday, May 31, 2023, will be held in a virtual-only format. While shareholders will be able to attend the meeting online through a live audio webcast, there will not be a physical location for the annual meeting.

Shareholders logging in with their 16-digit control number will be able to listen to the meeting, review the stockholder register and submit a question. General public can join using the same link to listen to the meeting.

The meeting will focus on shareholder voting on formal business and proxy proposals.

The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the virtual meeting is Thursday, April 6, 2023. The company’s proxy statement will be filed in late April and will include details confirming how shareholders can access the May 31 virtual meeting and vote shares before or during the meeting. The public will also be able to listen to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, without the option to vote, through a link on the company’s website.

A transcript of the event will be available here.