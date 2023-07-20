Class is in Session: Walmart Is Giving $1 Million to Local Schools through Spark Good

Back-to-school season always sparks conversation about how much schools and teachers must spend to support their students throughout the school year. Teachers often spend their own money to buy supplies for their classrooms, and according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), supplies cost public schools nearly $1,000 per student. What if schools had a way to list much-needed supplies that people could purchase, or to raise funds to help cover classroom expenses, year-round?

This year, Walmart saw an opportunity to help – building on the millions of dollars of support local stores and clubs provide schools each year through our local giving programs. As we shared earlier this month, schools are eligible to create a nonprofit account and benefit from tax-deductible donations through Walmart’s Spark Good Registry and Round Up programs, starting today.

To help schools start benefiting immediately, we’re announcing that today through September 4, Walmart will team up with customers to give $1 million to schools through Spark Good during this back-to-school shopping season. Here’s how:



School Grants: As an added incentive for schools to enroll in Spark Good, the first 3,000 schools to create a Spark Good Nonprofit Portal account and enroll in Round Up will receive a $250 grant made possible by Walmart,

2:1 Match on Round Up Donations: All Spark Good Round Up donations will be matched two-to-one when customers select their school of choice and Round Up to donate their change when checking out on Walmart.com

We’re making it easy for schools to get started through the Spark Good Nonprofit Portal. Imagine it as a one-stop shop for eligible organizations to manage their charitable activities with Walmart, including applying for community grants, setting up customer-facing registries for needed items, enrolling in Round Up and more. All public and private schools with an NCES designation* are eligible to enroll in Spark Good Round Up and set up a Spark Good Registry online at walmart.com/nonprofits.

For customers, giving back to your school or nonprofit organization of choice can become part of your online shopping routine. With the click of a button, you can make a tax-deductible donation at checkout or purchase items – big or small - on a school's Spark Good Registry. You can select your school or organization of choice at walmart.com/sparkgood. If you do not find the local cause or school you’d like to support, we have a handy referral link that can be sent directly to any 501(c)(3) organization or NCES school.

Walmart’s Spark Good Registry and Round Up provide a convenient, personalized way for schools to save money and get the funds and supplies they need for a successful back-to-school season, while communities and customers can give back and support the schools they love most.

Spark Good was built on the belief that small actions can have a big impact – especially when millions of Walmart customers rally to support the causes they care about. Customers can find their favorite charitable organizations and schools to support year-round at walmart.com/sparkgood.

*All K-12 public or nonprofit private schools, charter schools, community/junior college, state/private college, or university. Institutions must have an NCES (National Center for Education Statistics) number or 501c3 tax status.