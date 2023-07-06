Attention Teachers & Students: Walmart Is Going Big on Back-to-School Savings

The first day of school is just around the corner, and Walmart has been gearing up to make sure this year’s back-to-school shopping experience is exactly what it should be – affordable, easy and fun. Here’s what we have planned:

*New* Shop this year’s school supplies at last year’s prices (for under $13!)

With 80% of customers expecting to spend more on supplies this year according to the NRF1, we’re excited to offer the school supply basket at the same prices as last year.

Featuring the most common classroom essentials, like Pen + Gear Composition Notebooks ($.50), 24-count Crayola Crayons ($.50) and Sterlite Plastic Pencil Boxes ($.97), customers can get this year’s 14 most popular items on school supply lists for just $12.94.

These low prices are available starting today, and customers can shop for their school supply basket in stores and online by visiting walmart.com/back-to-school.

More ways to save without compromise

With Free Assembly by Brandon Maxwell, Justice, Wonder Nation, Claires, Reebok, No Boundaries and so many other top private and national brands, kids will look and feel their best on the first day of school. We’ve also held prices on backpacks for all ages, starting at just $6.

Digital tools and services make back-to-school a breeze

Walmart’s new Classroom Registry and other back-to-school digital tools make it easier and more personalized than ever for teachers and families to save money and for local communities to give back to their schools.



*New* Classroom Registry : Teachers are expected to spend more than $800 of their own money on classroom supplies this year 2 . That’s why we’re excited to introduce our new Classroom Registry experience on Walmart.com and the Walmart app to assist educators in reducing their expenses for classroom supplies. This innovative tool features an all-new look and feel that makes it simple and easy for educators to plan, shop and share their classroom wish lists. Registries can easily be found by searching Walmart’s registry page by the teacher’s last name and state.

School supply List: Walmart is again offering school supply lists curated by school districts and/or individual teachers to ensure their students have all the items needed for their individual classrooms for the upcoming school year. Simply type in zip code, select school, grade and teacher, and add it all to your cart with a single tap.

Walmart is again offering school supply lists curated by school districts and/or individual teachers to ensure their students have all the items needed for their individual classrooms for the upcoming school year. Simply type in zip code, select school, grade and teacher, and add it all to your cart with a single tap. *New* Spark Good Registry and Round Up: Later this month, public and private schools can create a nonprofit account to begin receiving tax-deductible donations via Spark Good Registry and Round Up, allowing customers the opportunity to donate to their local schools year-round on Walmart.com and the Walmart app. Whereas Classroom Registry is aimed at allowing customers to fill their teachers’ wish lists, Spark Good is aimed at enabling customers to support the needs of the entire school by rounding up to donate change at checkout or purchasing items on a school's Spark Good Registry.

Fast, easy and convenient ways to shop: Families, teachers and students can shop in stores, on Walmart.com or the Walmart app and take advantage of same-day curbside pickup or Express Delivery in as soon as an hour. Plus, Walmart+ members get same-day delivery and free two-day shipping as part of their membership perks.

One-stop-shop for a healthy and convenient start to the school year

With more than 4,600 pharmacies and more than 2,800 vision centers nationwide, our ever-expanding health and wellness products and services are perfect for back-to-school preparation. We are making it easy for the entire family to affordably refill prescriptions, address physical and vision health needs and get back-to-school vaccines.

Creating a more inclusive shopping experience

We are striving every day to create a culture where everyone feels they belong. This year, Walmart is taking steps toward creating a quieter shopping environment that’s more enjoyable for customers who live with sensory disabilities. Our sensory-friendly hours will take place Saturdays in July and throughout August from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in most stores. For areas that start school after Labor Day, sensory-friendly hours will begin July 22.

The destination for everything you need to return to campus

As students prep for their first or final year on campus, Walmart is here to make sure they have everything they need – and want – for their dorms, classrooms and closets.



Every Day Low Prices, without a coupon: Students can find all their first day needs at Walmart’s Every Day Low Prices, including apparel, personal care, supplies and beyond. With stores within 10 miles of hundreds of college campuses, Walmart is the trusted one-stop-shop for everything college students need. And, you can shop our endless aisles on Walmart.com whenever, including Walmart Restored No coupons necessary to save money on back-to-college shopping with Walmart.

Students can find all their first day needs at Walmart’s Every Day Low Prices, including apparel, personal care, supplies and beyond. With stores within 10 miles of hundreds of college campuses, Walmart is the trusted one-stop-shop for everything college students need. And, you can shop our endless aisles on Walmart.com whenever, including No coupons necessary to save money on back-to-college shopping with Walmart. Ways to make small spaces pop: Walmart’s assortment of products from brands like Mainstays, including tie-dye bedding accent rugs mushroom lamp

No matter how long your list might be this back-to-school season, we’re ready to help our students, families and teachers get set up for success, and savings, all season long. Let’s go!

1 - https://nrf.com/insights/holiday-and-seasonal-trends/back-to-school

2 - https://myelearningworld.com/teacher-spending-supplies-2022/