New App Brings More Benefits to Small and Medium Businesses and Nonprofits

In the six months since its launch, Walmart Business has delivered on its promise to help small businesses (SMBs) and nonprofits save time, money and hassle, providing members with every day low prices on millions of products along with fast, flexible delivery and pickup options, multi-user accounts and more.

A survey recently commissioned by Walmart revealed that 97% of respondents spend time on administrative or operational tasks every single day. That’s time they could be using to focus on what matters most to them – improving and growing their organizations.

In response, Walmart Business is unveiling several new products and services aimed at helping small business and nonprofit operators reclaim their time and achieve their goals:



Walmart Business App: A new app brings Walmart Business’s broad product range, including office furniture and supplies, breakroom provisions, technology and classroom essentials, right to users’ fingertips. The app offers flexible and convenient options for selecting how to receive orders, including one-tap check in for curbside pick-up at more than 4,700 U.S. locations and direct-to-office delivery scheduling. Users can easily access their multi-user accounts, with up to five team members sharing one account directly from the app.

Easier Add-to-Carts: A streamlined ordering process makes it easier and faster for customers to enter and order large quantities, simply by typing the exact number needed in the quantity field.

Hire Angi: Walmart Business is now working with Angi

Walmart Business is now working with Spend Analytics: Walmart Business+ members can now track their organizational spending with Spend Analytics. The tool offers insightful data, including spend by user, top categories, items, and more. It also identifies spending patterns to help members make informed budgeting decisions and implement better buying policies.

In addition to these new services, we have been steadily expanding our Walmart Marketplace selection to provide SMBs and nonprofits with more of what they need and provide additional opportunities for third-party sellers to grow with Walmart. With access to Walmart Marketplace and Walmart-owned inventory, businesses and nonprofits can now shop millions of available items.

And this is just the beginning. As we listen to and work alongside our SMB and nonprofit customers, we will continue to deliver the right products and services at the right prices to our customers and save them time, money and hassle at every step along the way.