Walmart Advances Promise to Deliver Custom Care for HIV Community

One of the most important parts of caring for a community is making sure you offer services that understand the unique challenges individuals face. That task can be tricky, but it’s also worth it because compassionate care can change lives.

Today, on National HIV Testing Day, we’re taking the next step, announcing the opening of 70 new HIV-focused Specialty Pharmacies of the Community (SPOC) in locations around the country – each chosen for our ability to make an impact among those who need it most.

Walmart Specialty Pharmacy New Locations

These pharmacies play an important role in understanding and addressing the specialized needs of the people in our communities living with HIV. Our team of HIV-trained pharmacists, technicians and Community Health Workers is dedicated to making a difference and helping patients navigate their health journey, removing barriers to care in every way we can.

This month, as we opened 70 SPOCs in Colorado, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia and expanded our footprint in Florida, we’ve paired our openings with free HIV testing events. By the end of the year, we will have more than 80 SPOCs open in 11 states.

Walmart has a history of working to eradicate HIV/AIDS. And for the people spearheading this program, like Aleata Postell, senior director of specialty pharmacy business development, the chance to improve HIV care and accessibility is personal. Her family friend was diagnosed with HIV years before revealing the diagnosis and searching for treatment. Hear more about Aleata’s inspiration behind her work in the video below.

Specialty Pharmacy of the Community - Aleata Postell

As sad as this truth is, this story isn’t uncommon. And we want to change that.

In our work with the Elton John AIDS Foundation, we’ve learned a lot about the scale of the problem: 1 in 3 people living with HIV in the Unites States is not on regular HIV treatment.1

That’s why these SPOCs are so essential. With 150 million people passing through our doors each week, we have a unique opportunity to reach people who might not otherwise have access to or feel comfortable seeking HIV care. Located conveniently and discreetly inside a Walmart pharmacy, our SPOCs help people living with HIV manage every aspect of their condition, right where they’re already shopping for their everyday essentials. From discussing treatment options to conversations around mental health to sharing resources and helping navigate insurance options, we’re committed to holistic care.

“Our pharmacists work with the patient’s prescribers to partner on a treatment plan that is best for them,” Aleata explains. “Our pharmacists are an integral part of a patient’s care team – and that’s exactly how our pharmacy teams are trained.”

We’re proud of our progress, but we believe there’s more to be accomplished. Next year, we plan to expand our focus to autoimmune conditions, including skin, joint and gastrointestinal conditions. With each SPOC launched, and each pharmacist or technician trained, we’re learning and growing toward even better care in the future.

Click here for a full list of our SPOC locations to learn more about HIV testing and community services near you.

1. U.S. Statistics: Living With HIV. https://www.hiv.gov/hiv-basics/overview/data-and-trends/statistics

