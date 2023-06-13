Walmart Announces New Case-Ready Beef Facility in Olathe, Kansas

Walmart is committed to providing quality beef options to meet the growing demands of our customers. Today, we’re excited to share how Walmart is furthering that commitment by announcing plans for our first owned and operated case-ready beef facility, opening in 2025.

The new facility is set to break ground later this year in Olathe, Kansas, and is an important milestone for Walmart as we continue to build a more resilient supply chain and identify ways to increase access to high-quality Angus beef for our customers. The new facility will offer greater visibility into our supply chain, bolstering our capacity to fulfill demand for quality beef while creating more than 600 Walmart jobs in the Olathe community.

We first announced our ambitions to create an end-to-end supply chain for Angus beef in 2019, with the goal of providing more options for customers seeking higher-quality meat. Since then, we’ve implemented strategies to ensure our customers can purchase excellent beef that delivers tremendous value with last year’s equity investment in Sustainable Beef LLC. Once opened, our new facility in Kansas will package and distribute a selection of Angus cuts from Sustainable Beef LLC in North Platte, Nebraska, to serve our stores across the Midwest.

Technological advances in the food supply chain continue to reshape the industry. Walmart’s innovative new facility further solidifies Kansas’ position as one of the nation’s top food and agriculture states. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly

The way our customers shop for food has evolved over the past few years, with more seeking greater transparency in the supply chain. We’ll continue to work hand in hand with our suppliers to ensure we're delivering high-quality products, increasing transparency, resiliency and capacity through the supply process and meeting increased demand for our customers.

At Walmart, enhancing quality is integral to how we innovate. Once opened, our case-ready beef facility in Olathe, Kansas will mark an important next step in our journey to create an end-to-end Angus beef supply chain, ensuring our customers have access to the high-quality meats they expect at the Every Day Low Prices they rely on.