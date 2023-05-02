It’s Gonna Be May: Unofficial Summer Begins at Walmart Wellness Day

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 2, 2023 — With warm weather and vacations on the horizon, Walmart wants you to feel your best. That’s why we’re hosting a day dedicated to your health: Wellness Day on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. Customers can receive free health screenings for things like glucose, cholesterol, body mass index and blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations like flu, COVID-19, shingles, tetanus, measles and others at pharmacies nationwide. Customers will also find an array of product offerings ranging from allergy relief options to vitamins and more.

Walmart Wellness Day encourages families to prioritize their health by providing tools and resources to seek care, improve healthy lifestyles and maintain successful habits. Knowing your health numbers is just a start, but additional information allows people to make decisions and track progress.

More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country will host Walmart Wellness Day events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time on Saturday, May 6. Select stores will feature vision screenings, in-store giveaways and demos of wellness products to make it even easier for customers to access the specialized services they need. Customers can enjoy sampling products across Health & Wellness including digestive supplements, vitamins and nutrition items at select locations.

Walmart Wellness Day events feature the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and vision center teams:



Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings at select locations

Affordable immunizations, including flu, measles, mumps, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hepatitis A & B and more

No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

“The summer season brings backyard barbecues, camping trips and family vacations – Wellness Day helps people get a healthy start on those adventures,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of Pharmacy. “It’s not only the free screenings and the affordable immunizations that make a difference, but also the opportunity for connections between our pharmacists and the communities we serve. We deliver impactful care through our pharmacies, vision centers, Walmart Health centers and beyond. We’ll continue to innovate and execute on a best-in-class health and wellness experience for our patients and customers.”

“Wellness Day reflects our commitment to make wellness more accessible and affordable for our customers, by offering a wide range of innovative products and services at an incredible value through a convenient, seamless omnichannel experience,” said Silvia Kawas, Walmart’s senior vice president of Consumables, Health & Wellness. “From over-the-counter medication to nutrition supplements, Walmart’s growing assortment includes both new and well-known brands and partnerships that help shoppers take charge of their health with affordability in mind. I’m excited to highlight all the ways we continue to help people save money so they can live better.”

Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days, contributing more than 5 million free health screenings for customers. More than 4,000 Walmart stores are in medically underserved areas, which means Walmart is often the first stop for health care in these rural and underserved communities.

