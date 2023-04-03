Walmart Announces April 19 Reopening of Chesapeake Store #1841

CHESAPEAKE, Virginia, April 3, 2023 — Walmart is preparing to welcome back customers to the Chesapeake store on April 19. The store underwent significant design changes in the five months since the November 2022 tragedy and the remodel will feature an outdoor memorial space to honor the victims and provide a place of comfort for the survivors.

Flanked by beautiful local foliage, this memorial space will feature six seating structures in honor of the six Walmart Associates who lost their lives - providing a peaceful place for people to pause and remember the permanent impact these associates made on our lives.

"We are deeply touched by the community’s compassion and support as we continue to heal from last year’s tragedy," said Alycia Mixon, Walmart store manager. "As we move forward with our reopening, we do so in a way that honors the victims and provides continued support to our associates."

She continued, "Our associates have been working hard to prepare the store for the community and they look forward to welcoming back our customers."

This store’s remodel and transformation will create an exceptional experience for customers, including expanded shopping options, engaging displays, interactive features, and an overall fresh look. This new "store-of-the-future" is part of Walmart’s signature experiences and includes the most innovative and customer-friendly design elements.

The store is scheduled to reopen at 10 am on Wed., Apr. 19. Customers and the community are invited to join our associates for an opening ceremony at 9 am.

