Walmart Releases Q4 and FY23 Earnings

- Walmart revenue up 7.3% globally with broad-based strength across segments
- Walmart U.S. grew comp sales1 8.3%, with eCommerce growth of 17%
- Q4 FY23 GAAP EPS of $2.32; Adjusted EPS2 of $1.71
- Company provides outlook for Q1 and FY24
Q4 FY23 Earnings at a Glance
Total Revenue
Total revenue was $164.0 billion, up 7.3%, or 7.9% in constant currency2.
U.S. Comp Sales
Walmart U.S. Q4 comp sales1 grew 8.3% and 13.9% on a two-year stack. Continued to gain market share in grocery.
Walmart U.S. eCommerce
Walmart U.S. eCommerce growth was 17% and 18% on a two-year stack.
Sam's Club Comp Sales
Sam’s Club comp sales1 increased 12.2%, and 22.6% on a two-year stack. Membership income increased 7.1% with member count at an all-time high.
Walmart International
Walmart International net sales were $27.6 billion, an increase of 2.1% and negatively affected by $0.9 billion from currency fluctuations, while constant currency sales were $28.5 billion, an increase of 5.5%. Walmex, China, and Canada led the way.
Operating Income
Adjusted operating income2 was $6.4 billion, an increase of 6.9%.
Earnings Per Share
GAAP EPS of $2.32; Adjusted EPS2 of $1.71 excludes the effects of $1.16 from net gains on equity and other investments and $0.55 from charges related to reorganization and restructuring.
1 Comp sales for the 13-week period ended January 27, 2023 compared to the 13-week period ended January 28, 2022, and excludes fuel. See Supplemental Financial Information for additional information.
2 See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
