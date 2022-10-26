Walmart Health Grows in Florida with 16 New Health Centers Opening in 2023

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 26, 2022 — Today, Walmart Health announced plans to bring more accessible, convenient, and affordable healthcare to communities in Florida with 16 new health centers. The locations will span the metro areas of Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa and will open by fall 2023.

“As the population in Florida continues to grow at more than double the rate of the rest of the United States, so does the need to increase access to quality health care,” said Dr. David Carmouche, senior vice president, Omnichannel Care Offerings at Walmart. “With these 16 new Walmart Health centers across the state, even more Floridians will have easy access to a wide range of high-quality health services at convenient hours and easy to understand prices.”

The new state-of-the-art facilities, located beside Walmart Supercenters, will provide a range of healthcare services seven days a week in one convenient location for members of the local community, so they can get the right care at the right time, right in their backyard. These services may vary by location, but include primary care, labs, X-ray and EKG, behavioral health, dental, hearing, select specialty services, and community health.

Walmart Health’s first 6 locations in Florida opened in 2022 and are demonstrating early success in providing convenient access to quality care. These centers are saving Floridians time with wait times at approximately half the U.S. average. More than 96% of patients reported that they “felt cared for” and nearly half of all appointments are for primary and chronic condition care. The new sites will be open by fall of 2023, bringing the total footprint to 22 centers across the Sunshine state.

Walmart Health centers opening in 2023 are as follows:



11900 Atlantic Boulevard, Unit 1, Jacksonville, FL

10991 San Jose Boulevard, Unit 100, Jacksonville, FL

12100 Lem Turner Rd, Unit 100, Jacksonville, FL

10490 West Colonial Drive, Ocoee, FL

5997 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL

16313 New Independence Parkway, Unit 110, Winter Garden FL

11242 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL

8109 S John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL

1471-B E Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee, FL

8007 US Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL

3491 34th St S, St. Petersburg, FL

7745 Gall Boulevard, Zephyrhills, FL

2600 James L. Redman Pkwy, Plant City, FL

1563 Land O Lakes Blvd, Lutz, FL

12610 US Highway 19, Hudson, FL

8901 FL-54, New Port Richey, FL

Patients can make an appointment, input insurance information, and more at walmarthealth.com.

About Walmart Health

Walmart Health is committed to making quality healthcare more convenient, accessible, and affordable for the communities we serve. First launched in 2019, Walmart Health offers primary and urgent care, labs, x-ray and diagnostics, behavioral health, dental, optometry, and hearing services all in one facility located next door to a Walmart Supercenter. Walmart Health offers omnichannel access to care seven days a week at convenient hours through in-person centers and Walmart Health Virtual Care. Walmart Health has 32 locations in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, and Texas. Additional information can be found by visiting walmarthealth.com. Beginning in January 2023, select Walmart Health centers in Florida and Georgia will also offer comprehensive value-based care to certain Medicare Advantage patients, as part of a recent collaboration announcement between Walmart and UnitedHealth Group.

About Walmart in Florida

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In Florida, we serve customers at 387 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery, Walmart.com and our family of brands. We are proud to employ 120,954 associates in Florida. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $8 billion with Florida suppliers in FYE21 and supporting 82,394 Florida supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. In FYE21, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $109.2 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Florida.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.



