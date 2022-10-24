Walmart Introduces Joyspun: A Modern Brand of Elevated Sleepwear and Intimates

The intimates category is undergoing a significant transformation, shifting to an era of inclusivity, body positivity and styles that prioritize comfort and confidence. At Walmart, we’re making a few big changes of our own as we continue to evolve and grow our fashion assortment to reflect these trends and create brands that resonate with our customers, helping them look and feel their best.

Today, I’m proud to introduce Joyspun, an elevated sleepwear and intimates brand that’s fresh and modern. Joyspun will replace Secret Treasures, Walmart’s billion-dollar sleepwear and intimates private brand, which captures the largest customer base across the women’s intimates and sleepwear market in the U.S., with one in five buyers purchasing the brand over the course of fiscal year 2022.*

To re-invent our longstanding sleepwear and intimates brand after decades in the market, we had to think and act differently. Operating more like a start-up, we approached building Joyspun like a contemporary brand, with in-house designers and one consistent point of view across the collection. The result is elevated quality, construction, fit and style at sharp price points that only Walmart can offer.

Joyspun features fresh silhouettes, buttery soft fabrics, and modern style without the premium price tag. Available to shop today in stores and on Walmart.com, customers will discover over 300 styles of sleepwear, bras, panties, socks, hosiery and maternity priced between $7.98 for a super soft sleep shirt and $34.98 for a plush, quilted robe. Bras start at just $11.98 – a truly incredible value compared to the industry standard.

New style enhancements include:



The brand DNA embodies inclusivity and positivity to fit all types of customers and body types, with 18 size options for a flattering, feel good fit. Bras range in size from 34A to 46DDD and underwear ranges from XS to XXXL.

We’re excited for customers to experience the difference for themselves. There’s no better time than now to introduce this brand, with the current macro trends in the market – the transformation in the intimates industry and these inflationary times when customers are looking for a better value – coupled with the approaching holiday season when sleepwear and intimates are popular gifts.

We’re proud of the work we’ve done to rebuild and refresh our market-leading sleepwear and intimates brand in a meaningful way to make it more relevant to a broad range of customers. We feel like it’s a big unlock for an extraordinarily large business within our fashion portfolio and we’re excited about the five-star feedback we’re starting to receive from customers who have discovered it.

*The NPD Group/Checkout Analytics, based on U.S. dollar sales, 12 months ending January 2022



