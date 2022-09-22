Make It Spark! Week for the Spark Driver Platform

This week, September 19-23, we are celebrating Make It Spark!, a week to highlight the Spark Driver platform and services drivers provide when on the platform. The growth and progress of the Spark Driver platform over the past four years has been amazing. We’ve built and scaled its capabilities and are now the largest local delivery service provider for Walmart.

Every day, thousands of service providers shop and deliver orders on the Spark Driver platform. This week, I’m excited to be sharing updates with drivers about new options on the platform and telling some of their stories. The ways drivers interact with customers and reasons they chose to use the Spark Driver app are as unique as they are. Here are just a few of their stories:



Flexibility

For parents, driving on the Spark Driver platform gives them a flexible way to earn and spend time with family. The Spark Driver platform gives Magan Bass, a driver in Mt. Pleasant, Texas, the opportunity to earn money and provide for her family on her own terms and schedule.

“What I love most about being a driver on the Spark Driver platform is being able to create my own schedule. I have a family, so if I need to run an errand for them or run home quickly I can. My husband is a teacher, so when he’s off, I can be off. I used to sit behind a desk and was behind a computer 12+ hours a day, and this has been a great change of pace. I also get to know my community.”

Megan Bass

Convenience

We also know many drivers who are college students or pursuing a passion, who are driving on the Spark Driver platform because it’s a convenient way to earn extra money. Chantelle Baker, a driver in Greenville, North Carolina, is a college student about to graduate with a Bachelor of Science in computer animation. After discovering the Spark Driver platform, Chantelle signed up to make deliveries and plans to continue when she graduates.

“I’m a full-time student, so it’s hard to find a way to make a decent income in a workplace that doesn’t restrict my schedule. With the Spark Driver platform, it makes earning simple, and I have the ease of finishing school with no worries. The Spark Driver platform offers perks, discounts, and incentives, and you can even get paid to refer others. Even after I graduate and land a career in my field, I still want this to be a part of my streams of income,” Chantelle said.

Chantelle Baker

Opportunity

The Spark Driver platform also offers drivers different opportunities to earn – whether they are delivering from a Walmart store, shopping and delivering an order, or making a delivery for another retailer through Walmart GoLocal.

Jeffrey Murphy, a driver in Lexington, Kentucky, said, “I’ve been a driver on the Spark Driver platform for a little over a year now. It’s literally changed my life. I cannot believe the freedom and everything that I do with driving, and shopping, and doing curbside pick-ups. I take a lot of pride in what I do. I love to do the shopping as well inside of Walmart. I try to pick the best produce and everything that looks good and try to find everything that they ask me for. It’s really the highlight of my day, and it’s what keeps me motivated.”

Jeffrey Murphy

Connection

People have shared that driving on the Spark Driver platform is a way to help and connect with people in their community. Cynthania Harris, a driver in Charleston, West Virginia, is a foster mom and the owner of her own small business. She says driving on the Spark Driver platform helps her make a difference.

“With the Spark Driver platform, I get to interact with people in our community. I get to hear what they have to say. I get to make a difference. I get to interact with and know other people. Our seniors, I get to make them smile. Being able to know people around our community – that makes a difference, and I get to know those people by being a daily driver.”

Cynthania Harris

These stories highlight the unique and varied experiences of drivers on the Spark Driver platform and how the Spark Driver platform is giving people a flexible, convenient way to earn extra money. As I shared last month, drivers on the Spark Driver platform are making it possible to serve customers in all 50 states, with the ability to reach 84% of U.S. households across more than 7,000 pickup locations. We’ll continue this momentum while also focusing on improving the platform for drivers.

I’m proud of how we’ve enhanced the driver experience in the past year, including:



Giving drivers the option to make deliveries for other retailers through Walmart GoLocal

Introducing improved app screens to view driver earnings and tips

Offering special promotions for drivers, such as opportunities for Walmart+ memberships

This is just the beginning. We’re looking forward to creating even more easy-to-use app features and new opportunities for drivers to earn. We know drivers have a lot of choices when it comes to making deliveries, and we are committed to continually improving to make the Spark Driver platform the top choice when considering platform options. For more information on the Spark Driver platform, visit Drive4Spark.Walmart.com.