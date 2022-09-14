How We're Helping Marketplace Sellers Shine This Holiday Season

Every year, 90% of American households rely on Walmart for a range of must-buy products from a variety of brands and sellers, both large and small. As America’s #1 omni-retailer, Walmart has become the #1 online grocer and second-largest ecommerce platform in the U.S. For brands both large and small selling on Walmart.com and the Walmart app, that means unprecedented opportunities to reach Walmart customers.

Our data tells us that Walmart customers want buying suggestions, and our search platform helps them discover products that meet their needs. We also know our customers are open to trying products from our Marketplace sellers. In a recent survey with Walmart customers, most said they feel comfortable purchasing from a seller and more than half said they recently purchased from a Marketplace seller1. Combine that with customers’ growing desire to find low prices — nearly 90% of those surveyed2 say they are becoming more cost-conscious and 32% are open to switching brands to save — Marketplace sellers have a unique opportunity to stand out from the competition.

At a time when Walmart is making it easier than ever for sellers to get started on Marketplace, Walmart Connect is making it even easier for our millions of customers to discover sellers. We're boosting the ways sellers can connect with Walmart customers throughout the shopper journey and unlocking growth for sellers of all sizes through self-service — just in time for the holidays.

Search Brand Amplifier coming to Marketplace sellers in October

Search Brand Amplifier gives products the highest search-page viewability1. Because it boosts advertised products to the top of search results, Search Brand Amplifier especially benefits smaller brands, new brands and brands with new products that may not yet have high organic search rankings at Walmart. Previously limited to managed suppliers and a small number of managed sellers, Search Brand Amplifier will be available for the first time to Marketplace brand owners who are registered with Walmart’s Brand Portal.

Walmart suppliers and eligible Marketplace sellers will be able to launch and manage their own Search Brand Amplifier campaigns through our self-serve platform, the Walmart Ad Center. Sellers will also be able to access Search Brand Amplifier through Walmart Platform Partners. Look out for more details about Search Brand Amplifier’s availability in the coming weeks on Walmart Connect’s blog.

Easier enrollment with automated onboarding and self-serve platform enhancements

The Walmart Ad Center now offers a seamless onboarding experience that makes launching Sponsored Products campaigns even easier – reducing a three-day enrollment process to just seconds. All new Marketplace sellers are now automatically onboarded to our self-serve ad platform, and we’re rolling out automated onboarding to existing Marketplace sellers. We’re also enhancing the Ad Center later this month with a new look and step-by-step instructions to reduce the guesswork for launching and optimizing Search campaigns.

Growing our platform partner community to expand globalized support

As Walmart Marketplace continues to expand its international availability – most recently to Canada, the UK, and India – we’re adding more API partners that offer global support, with a focus on countries where sellers are, like China. These new partners will begin joining us before the end of the quarter.

New resources to support sellers

Finally, we’re making it easier for Marketplace sellers to get discovered by Walmart customers by sharing new resources to help optimize Sponsored Search campaigns ahead of the holidays.

Marketplace sellers are critical to helping our customers save time and money by offering what they need on Walmart.com and the Walmart app. Our mission is to make Walmart Marketplace a critical platform for their businesses. We’re excited to continue expanding our offerings and resources so sellers can more easily connect with our customers and get the most out of our solutions.

1: Walmart first-party data, July 2022. Walmart Customer Spark Community, provided by Walmart Luminate.

2: Walmart first-party data, April 2022. Walmart Customer Spark Community, provided by Walmart Luminate.



