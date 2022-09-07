Walmart and UnitedHealth Group Collaborate To Deliver Access to High-Quality, Affordable Health Care

BENTONVILLE, Ark., and MINNETONKA, Minn., Sept. 7, 2022 — Today, Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) announced the beginning of an initial 10-year, wide-ranging collaboration, bringing together the collective expertise of both companies in serving millions of people with high-quality, affordable health services that improve health outcomes and the patient experience.

The collaboration will start in 2023 with 15 Walmart Health locations in Florida and Georgia and expand into new geographies over time, ultimately serving hundreds of thousands of seniors and Medicare beneficiaries in value-based arrangements through multiple Medicare Advantage plans.

Optum, a UnitedHealth Group business, will help enable Walmart Health clinicians through analytics and decision support tools to deliver comprehensive value-based care that can help drive positive health outcomes for seniors and Medicare beneficiaries. These capabilities will enhance the care already provided at Walmart Health centers, which deliver quality, accessible care through a collaborative, team-based delivery model, and will help accelerate the transition to value-based care by enabling clinicians to focus on patient outcomes.

“We’re on a journey to transform health care, connecting more people to the right care at the right time — at a cost that makes sense,” said Doug McMillon, chief executive officer, Walmart. “This collaboration puts the patient at the center of health care by leveraging the strength and complementary skill sets of our two companies to accelerate access to quality care.”

“UnitedHealth Group and Walmart share a deep commitment to high-quality and affordable primary care led services that address all of a patient’s health needs in ways that are convenient for them and improve health outcomes,” said Andrew Witty, chief executive officer, UnitedHealth Group.

Beginning in January 2023, the collaboration will include a co-branded Medicare Advantage plan in Georgia, UnitedHealthcare® Medicare Advantage Walmart Flex (HMO-POS)*. Also in January 2023, Walmart Health Virtual Care will be in network for commercial members in UnitedHealthcare’s Choice Plus PPO plan, giving consumers another option to access care when and where they want it.

Eventually, the collaboration aims to serve even more people, including those across commercial and Medicaid plans, by providing access to fresh food and enhancing current initiatives to address social determinants of health, over-the-counter and prescription medications, and dental and vision services.

*Other providers are available in our network.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at witter.com/walmart.

About Walmart Health

Walmart Health is committed to making quality healthcare more convenient, accessible, and affordable for the communities we serve. First launched in 2019, Walmart Health offers primary and urgent care, labs, x-ray and diagnostics, behavioral health, dental, optometry, and hearing services all in one facility located next door to a Walmart Supercenter. Walmart Health offers omnichannel access to care seven days a week at convenient hours through in-person centers and Walmart Health Virtual Care. Walmart Health has 27 locations in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, and Illinois. Additional information can be found by visiting walmarthealth.com.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a health care and well-being company with a mission to help people live healthier lives and help make the health system work better for everyone through two distinct and complementary businesses. Optum delivers care aided by technology and data, empowering people, partners and providers with the guidance and tools they need to achieve better health. UnitedHealthcare offers a full range of health benefits, enabling affordable coverage, simplifying the health care experience and delivering access to high-quality care. Visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com and follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.



