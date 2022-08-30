Walmart Invites Canadian eCommerce Companies To Expand on Its U.S. Online Marketplace

BENTONVILLE, Ark., and MISSISSAUGA, Ont., Aug. 30, 2022 — Offering Canadian companies a straightforward way to expand stateside, Walmart is recruiting Canada-based sellers to join its flagship U.S. Marketplace and serve a growing base of more than 120 million loyal online shoppers each month.

Entrepreneurs and e-commerce sellers interested in being among the first to explore the opportunity can sign up for the Virtual Walmart Global Seller Summit - Canada on Sept. 8. It will feature practical sessions hosted by Walmart executives and cross-border payments provider Payoneer. Attendees will learn how they can take advantage of simplified onboarding, streamlined fulfilment, targeted promotions, integrated financial services and other support to help them rapidly scale and grow in the U.S. and Canada.

The drive to attract Canadian companies builds on decades of Walmart’s engagement with retailing and e-commerce in Canada. Giving sellers on the thriving Walmart.ca marketplace an opportunity for international expansion, it also comes as local businesses, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises, are looking to reap the benefits of the Canada-United States-Mexico free trade agreement (CUSMA).

Darren Carithers, senior vice president of Marketplace development for Walmart International, said that Walmart is focused on growing its U.S. and Canada marketplaces and investing heavily in new tools and services for sellers.

“Building eCommerce marketplaces that both customers and sellers trust has been a priority for Walmart for years. Whether you are an experienced Walmart seller or new to the Walmart family, we want to help you succeed on our U.S. and Canadian marketplaces,” Carithers said. “By working together, we can serve more customers and help everyone save money and live a better life.”

Among the world-class tools available to help sellers streamline cross-border operations and grow their stateside business is Walmart Fulfillment Services. It allows Canadian sellers to use Walmart’s extensive market-leading U.S. supply chain expertise and infrastructure to offer delivery across the contiguous U.S. in as fast as one to two days. Sellers can also use the Walmart Connect media platform to run impactful advertising and marketing campaigns and access Seller Center tools that help them speed up processes, identify growth opportunities and optimize their catalog and listings.

“Payoneer's mission is to connect small businesses to the global economy. Our partnership with Walmart gives our sellers the opportunity to work with one of the biggest names in retail. We are delighted to see more Canadian entrepreneurs and small businesses joining the global digital economy and selling to U.S. consumers on Walmart Marketplace,” said Ya Wen, senior vice president, Americas, Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO).

