A Whole New Approach to Health

Dating back to the company’s foundational mission, delivering on our “live better” promise has always included prioritizing the health and well-being of our associates.

Through the years, Walmart has continued to evolve its benefits to ensure we are supporting every aspect of our associates’ lives – inside and outside of work. And our new Home Office gives us an incredible opportunity to bring those benefits to life on a campus that combines a creative and inspirational work environment with a new, innovative, and holistic approach to supporting associates and their families. We have taken a purpose-driven approach in the design of the entire campus with amenities that promote and prioritize health and well-being for every associate.

With the support of the Walton Family, we are excited to unveil the final plans and a preview of programming for two of our amenity buildings, both of which were at the top of the list from associates when we announced plans for this project in 2019.

Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness

As the next generation of Walton Life Fitness Center, Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness is a pioneering, well-being destination with robust programming and resources to support the mind, body and spirit of every individual. With construction underway, Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness plans to open to members in late 2023.

Whole Health | Breaking Ground | Walmart's New Home Office

The mission and practices of Whole Health Institute, founded by Alice L. Walton in 2019, were guiding principles for Duda|Paine Architects’ design of Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness. At more than 360,000 square feet, the new facility will have seamless integration with its natural surroundings and connection to community.

“Whole Health Institute addresses physical, mental, emotional and social factors that affect well-being,” said Walt Cooper, CEO of Whole Health Institute. “The intentional design of Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness brings that vision to life by creating an environment that goes beyond physical fitness to make holistic health achievable.”

Designed to leverage the healing power of natural daylight and to make activity visible for discovery, Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness intends to encourage members to pause, notice and choose new ways to support their individual health and well-being. The new facility will not only provide an enhanced experience with traditional fitness amenities and robust, reimagined programming, but also will include communal and educational spaces such as a teaching kitchen.

Experience the full virtual tour of the Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness with plans for three indoor pools, expansive indoor and outdoor racquet and recreation facilities, state-of-the-art fitness, functional training and specialized studio spaces, a Youth Activity Center and more.

The New Child Care Center

The Child Care Center, a top-requested amenity from our associates, demonstrates our commitment to building a culture and environment that allows our associates’ families to grow and thrive. With plans to complete construction of the 73,000 square-foot amenity in late 2023, the Child Care Center will support up to 500 children, ranging from infants to Pre-K, of associates based in Northwest Arkansas.

Page Southerland Page, Inc. has been selected as our design partner for the Child Care Center.

Continuing the Legacy

Nearly four decades ago, Sam and Helen Walton gifted the Walton Life Fitness Center to associates and their families, bringing to life their vision of providing affordable and accessible facilities and resources that can offer real improvement to health, fitness and well-being.

Today, the Walton family is building on that legacy and commitment. In support of the construction of Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness and the new Child Care Center, the Walton Family Holdings Trust has cancelled Walmart common stock owned by the Trust in an amount equal to approximately $225 million.

“Providing associates with easy access to offerings that enhance health and well-being is an essential element of whole health,” said Alice Walton. “Our family is delighted to provide the support for these innovative resources.”

We look forward to these two unique amenities that will serve not only our associates, but their families for generations to come.



