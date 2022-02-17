Walmart Releases Q4 and FY22 Earnings

Press Center
- Walmart Inc. net sales exceed $150 billion in Q4
- Walmart U.S. net sales exceed $105 billion in Q4; comp sales1 grew 5.6%
- Q4 FY22 GAAP EPS of $1.28; Adjusted EPS2 of $1.53
- Company guides FY23 in-line with growth algorithm outlined last February
- Planned share repurchases of at least $10 billion in FY23
Q4 FY22 Earnings at a Glance
Total Revenue
Total revenue was $152.9 billion, up 0.5%, negatively affected by $10.2 billion due to divestitures.
U.S. Comp Sales
Walmart U.S. Q4 comp sales1 grew 5.6% with market share gains in grocery.
Walmart U.S. eCommerce
Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 1% and 70% on a two-year stack.
Sam's Club Comp Sales
Sam’s Club comp sales1 increased 10.4%, and 21.2% on a two-year stack. Membership income increased 9.1%.
Walmart International
Walmart International net sales were $27.0 billion, a decrease of $7.9 billion, or 22.6%, negatively affected by $10.1 billion due to divestitures. China, Mexico and Flipkart delivered strong growth.
Operating Income
Consolidated operating income was $5.9 billion. Adjusted operating income2 increased 5.9%. Both were negatively affected by about 60 basis points due to divestitures.
Adjusted EPS
GAAP EPS of $1.28; Adjusted EPS2 of $1.53.
1 Comp sales for the 13-week and 52-week periods ended January 28, 2022, compared to the 13-week and 52-week periods ended January 29, 2021, and excludes fuel. See Supplemental Financial Information for additional information.
2 See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
