Walmart de México y Centroamérica To Consider Strategic Alternatives for Its Operations in Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua

México City, January 24, 2022 — Walmart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV and BIVA: WALMEX) hereby informs its shareholders and the investing public at large that, as approved by its board of directors, it is considering strategic alternatives regarding its operations in Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua as it focuses efforts and capital on its core businesses and geographies.

These alternatives could include, among others, possible joint ventures, strategic partnerships or alliances, a sale or other possible transactions.

“All of our operations in Central America are strong businesses with a differentiated customer value proposition, world-class and well-invested infrastructure, a significant growth runway and strong fundamentals,” said Guilherme Loureiro, executive president and CEO of Walmart de México y Centroamérica. “As we seek to prioritize our resources and accelerate our ecosystem in Mexico, Costa Rica and Guatemala, we believe there may be attractive opportunities for further growth in Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua that could be better captured under a different structure.”

All operations of Walmart de México y Centroamérica will continue with total normality through this process. As it has always done, the company will continue to comply with all its obligations with customers, associates, suppliers and all its stakeholders.

The company gives no assurance that the process will result in a transaction. Walmex will inform its shareholders and the investing public at large as provided under applicable laws and regulations.

About Walmart de México y Centroamérica

Walmart de México y Centroamérica (MBV/BIVA: Walmex) is a company dedicated to the retail sector, working everyday with the purpose of helping people save money and live better. As reported in its most recent financial results (third quarter of 2021), Walmex operates 3,569 stores and clubs in the region, and 31 distribution centers, with a presence in 690 cities in six countries and more than 230,600 associates. In Mexico, it is close to more than five million customers who daily make purchases at Bodega Aurrera, Walmart Express, Walmart Supercenter and Sam's Club, as well as sales online and on mobile devices. www.walmartmexico.com