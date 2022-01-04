Walmart Expands Home Assortment, Helps Make Organizing Simple, Stylish and Affordable With The Home Edit Collection

At Walmart, we continue to focus on expanding our assortment of high-quality, stylish and affordable home goods and décor. This includes adding exciting national brands like Casper, Delonghi, Dyson, KitchenAid and Nespresso. We’ve also been aggressively building our portfolio with brands that our customers know and trust to bring exclusive and elevated product lines to Walmart at incredibly low prices.

Today, we are introducing our latest exclusive collaboration with The Home Edit co-founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin from the Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Get Organized with The Home Edit.” We are excited to welcome The Home Edit to our growing list of exclusive partnerships that resonate with our customers, which includes Gap Home, The Pioneer Woman, Queer Eye, My Texas House and Beautiful by Drew Barrymore.

Over the last year and a half, Walmart customers have been spending more time in their homes, resulting in a bigger investment in home organization. As the home continued to be the primary destination for all things — work, school, meals, fitness and a good night’s sleep — the clutter started piling up and people began seeking organization solutions. In fact, we’ve seen a significant increase in demand for home storage and organization, with specific interest in clear acrylic storage.

However, despite the increased demand, 70% of Walmart customers say that they don’t know where to start when it comes to organizing their homes. And with the New Year being a popular time for people to refresh and de-clutter their spaces, this is the perfect time to bring our customers an exclusive collection from The Home Edit.

Launching today only at Walmart, The Home Edit collection is a comprehensive organization solution that is stylish and functional, with products that are thoughtfully designed to work together in any space, for any purpose. The inaugural collection includes:



Four organizing starter packs, or “Edits,” which are organization solutions for specific rooms in the home, like the pantry, bathroom and laundry room, as well as a multi-purpose pack that can be used for multiple areas of the home



A variety of other items and packs, including an ornament organizer for holiday stowing, stackable bins, risers and more



The Home Edit co-founders’ signature clear style to make items easily visible and provide consistency, making spaces more enjoyable to look at and inspiring regular maintenance to those systems

We share a belief with The Home Edit that everyone should have a beautiful home no matter their style or budget. That includes access to smart, stylish home organization solutions that aren’t expensive, time-consuming or require a team of people. The collection is priced between $9.98 – $24.98, offering our customers the same high-quality clear storage products at a fraction of the price they might typically pay at a specialty store.

It’s our mission to be the most accessible and easiest place to shop for the home, saving our customers time, effort and money with a simpler, more convenient shopping experience in stores and online. As more and more customers choose Walmart for their home shopping needs, we will continue to expand our impressive home goods assortment at an incredible value in new and exciting ways for our customers.