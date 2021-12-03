Walmart To Participate in USDA, Gretchen Swanson Center for Nutrition’s WIC Online Ordering Pilot

Dec. 3, 2021

We’re honored to participate in the USDA and Gretchen Swanson Center for Nutrition’s WIC online pilot program. The pilot will make it easier and more convenient for customers in Massachusetts and Washington to order and pay for WIC eligible items online using their electronic benefits card. Walmart has always believed that access to convenience and to fresh, quality groceries should be available to everyone, regardless of payment method. We look forward to collaborating with the Washington WIC and Massachusetts WIC agencies when the pilot goes live next year and are eager to expand this offering to even more states in the future, in the same way we’ve scaled our SNAP online purchase program.

More information can be found in the USDA and Gretchen Swanson Center for Nutrition’s press release.