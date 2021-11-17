Walmart Serves Up Savings on Thanksgiving Meal

November 18, 2021

By Charles Redfield, Executive Vice President, Food, Walmart U.S.

As we approach our second holiday season since the pandemic began, concern over rising costs and short supply has stirred up a conversation centered on uncertainty about the Thanksgiving meal. But amidst it all, here’s what we’re certain of: Walmart is ready. We planned early for Thanksgiving, and we’re setting the table with savings, assortment and convenience.

Five Years of Savings on Thanksgiving Dinner

This year, customers shopping Walmart for their Thanksgiving meal can expect to save more than $14 (or nearly 28%) compared to the national average price reported by the American Farm Bureau (AFB). This includes a turkey and all the sides to serve up a showstopping meal for 10 people. According to AFB, this year’s average meal price is $53 and at Walmart, you can purchase the same meal for just under $39.

This is the fifth straight year we’ve delivered significant savings over the national average on the Thanksgiving meal. All because we know our promise to help people save money so they can live better is as important as it has ever been.

Plenty of Turkey to Serve Customers

Concerns of a turkey shortage drove an early surge in sales. During the month of October, frozen turkey sales were up over 100% compared to last year. Because our merchants anticipated customers would shop earlier, we planned ahead and secured ample supply. Despite the early turkey shopping, we will have plenty of turkeys and are confident all our customers will find what they need for their Thanksgiving meal this year.

Thanksgiving List on the Go

We know customers are looking for time-saving conveniences. That’s why we’re happy to do the shopping for them. All the ingredients for a delicious Thanksgiving dinner are available for curbside pickup and delivery in two hours or less. That includes wine and other adult beverages available for pickup at 3,000 stores and delivery in nearly 1,500 locations.

And while Walmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving to give our associates time to spend with loved ones, we’re making it easy to get everything you need up to the very last minute.

Here’s how it works:



Order by 6 p.m. local time Wednesday, Nov. 24 and select Express Delivery at checkout for delivery in two hours or less.

Or schedule free curbside pickup through 10 p.m. Nov. 24. Check local store for time slots available.

As we set out to celebrate a season of gratitude, at Walmart, we’re grateful for our customers. And we’re working hard every day to help them make the most of the holidays.

Happy Thanksgiving!

