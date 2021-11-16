Walmart Releases Q3 FY22 Earnings

1 Comp sales for the 13-week period ended October 29, 2021 compared to 13-week period ended October 30, 2020, and excludes fuel. See Supplemental Financial Information for additional information.

2 See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

3 Adjusted EPS excludes the effects, net of tax, of a loss on extinguishment of debt of $0.67 and net gains on equity investments of $0.33.

4 Fiscal year 2022 GAAP EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance reflects year to date GAAP EPS and Adjusted EPS, respectively, for the nine months ended October 31, 2021, and updated expectations for the fourth quarter. The Company’s fourth quarter expectations exclude certain elements that the company cannot predict such as the impact of foreign exchange translation and externally adjusted items.

