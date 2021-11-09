Walmart To Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Nov. 16, 2021

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Nov. 9, 2021 — Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today announced it will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CST on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, to discuss the company’s third quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2022. Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, and Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host the call to discuss the results and answer questions.

The event will be webcast live and accessible by logging onto https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the Third Quarter Earnings Release event. The webcast will be archived and available beginning at approximately noon CST on Nov. 16.

The company will release its third quarter earnings results and related materials at 6 a.m. CST on Nov. 16.

About Walmart

