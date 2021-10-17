Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time With Special Early Access for Walmart+ Members

Best savings of the season spread across three events plus incredible deals to shop today

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 18, 2021 — After overwhelmingly positive customer feedback for Walmart’s reinvented Black Friday shopping experience last year, the retailer is announcing the return of its month-long savings event, “Black Friday Deals for Days.” Walmart’s second annual “Black Friday Deals for Days” events will deliver the incredible prices customers expect from the most anticipated shopping day of the year with a safe, convenient shopping experience – this time with a little something extra for Walmart+ members. New this year, paying Walmart+ members will receive early access to online Black Friday events throughout November – an opportunity to shop all the same hot deals four hours earlier than the scheduled start times for all three events.

“We continue to build Walmart+ to be the ultimate life hack for our customers,” said Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer for Walmart U.S. “That means we’re there for our customers during the everyday with key benefits like free unlimited delivery from stores and free shipping with no order minimum, but it also means we create extra excitement for them during the big moments, like Black Friday. We’re excited for our Walmart+ members to be first in line for the hottest Black Friday deals out there.”

Like last year, Walmart will spread out its Black Friday savings to three events throughout November to offer customers the best prices of the season on the must-have gifts topping everyone’s holiday shopping lists. Each savings event will begin online at Walmart.com and continue with the same deals in Walmart stores.

“Our customers count on us to deliver an amazing Black Friday experience with the best prices year after year, and this year we’re making it even bigger and better with more ways to shop and more of every item,” said Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S. “The team has worked hard to prepare for another outstanding holiday season, and no matter how or where our customers choose to shop – from the shelf in a store, ordering online and picking it up curbside or having it delivered to their front door – they can depend on us for a safe and convenient shopping experience.”

Walmart will have more of every event product available so as many customers as possible can take advantage of the season’s best deals. Walmart customers will discover savings on new items from top brands, like Samsung, Reebok, Apple and Keurig, and wow-worthy deals on hundreds of exclusive items that can only be found at Walmart and Walmart.com.

Here is what Walmart customers can look forward to with this year’s “Black Friday Deals for Days” events. All event deals will be available while supplies last.

Event 1 (Deals begin online Nov. 3 and continue in stores Nov. 5): Walmart is kicking the season off early with amazing deals on toys and electronics during its first Black Friday event.

Starting online at Walmart.com on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET, customers can purchase items like a 55-inch TCL 4K Roku TV for only $228, the L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise Doll set for just $64 and the always popular Keurig K-Compact for $35. Event 1 also features Walmart’s tire savings events, including Goodyear tires at $20 off with a free tire balance. Deals continue in stores starting Friday, Nov. 5 at 5 a.m. local time.

Walmart+ members get early access to deals from 3 p.m. ET – 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Event 2 (Deals begin online Nov. 10 and continue in stores Nov. 12): Walmart’s second Black Friday event will bring customers even more savings across the store including apparel, home goods, hardlines and more.

Deals start online at Walmart.com on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores beginning Friday, Nov. 12 at 5 a.m. local time. During Event 2, customers can take advantage of deep savings on items like an exclusive Blackstone 22-inch Griddle with a hard cover and carrying case for just $117, Walmart’s exclusive lightweight and powerful HP i3 Laptop for $279, and a Shark EZ Robot Vacuum for an incredible price of $288.

Walmart+ members get early access to deals from 3 p.m. ET – 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Event 3: Walmart will wrap up a month of savings with a third event that will bring its biggest, best savings of the season for the most exciting shopping day of the year.

For customers looking to get a jump on their holiday shopping, there’s no need to wait until November. Customers can shop thousands of deals available right now on Walmart.com, plus Black Friday savings on select items starting today at 8:15 p.m. ET, while supplies last. Early Black Friday deals include:

Ninja 4QT Air Fryer at $69

55” TCL Smart 4K UHDTV at $298

Bounce Pro 14’ Trampoline at $184

LEGO 442-piece Classic Bricks on a Roll at $20

In addition to the deals starting today and the upcoming “Black Friday Deals for Days” events, Walmart will offer Rollbacks on items across the store and on Walmart.com, on top of its everyday low prices. So, no matter when or how customers want to shop, they can benefit from huge savings for every item on their lists, all season long at Walmart.

Walmart customers are able to sign up for Walmart+ to obtain early access to Black Friday savings, plus all the other time-saving perks a Walmart+ membership offers including free shipping with no order minimum on items shipped by Walmart, free delivery from store, Rx for Less as well as mobile Scan and Go to make shopping even faster. Walmart’s membership offering is $98 a year or $12.95 a month.

The safety of customers and associates continues to be Walmart’s highest priority, and Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days” events are designed for a safe, enjoyable experience. All the deals are available online, and to help ensure safe shopping in stores, Walmart follows CDC guidance and local mandates. All Walmart associates are required to wear face coverings, and the retailer encourages all customers to wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status. In addition, associates are working hard to keep stores stocked and sanitized, every day. Customers will also have the option to pick up their online Black Friday orders through Walmart’s contact-free curbside pickup service.

