Walmart Statement in Response to Fake Litecoin Press Release

September 13, 2021

Walmart was the subject of a fake news release issued on Monday, Sept. 13, that falsely stated Walmart announced a partnership with Litecoin (LTC). Walmart had no knowledge of the press release issued by GlobeNewswire, and it is incorrect. Walmart has no relationship with Litecoin.

GlobeNewswire issued a notice across its service confirming that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)" issued September 13, 2021, over GlobeNewswire. All further questions should be directed to GlobeNewswire.