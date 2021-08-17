Walmart Releases Q2 FY22 Earnings

• Walmart U.S. Q2 comp sales1 grew 5.2%; 14.5% two-year stack; Comp transactions strong at 6.1%
• Q2 FY22 GAAP EPS of $1.52; Adjusted EPS2,5 of $1.78
• Company raises outlook for second consecutive quarter
• Expecting FY22 Walmart U.S. comp sales of 5% to 6% and Global eCommerce sales of $75 billion
Q2 FY22 Earnings at a Glance
1 Comp sales for the 13-week period ended July 30, 2021, compared to 13-week period ended July 31, 2020, and excludes fuel. See Supplemental Financial Information for additional information.
2 See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
3 Adjusted consolidated operating expenses as a percentage of net sales excludes a 34 basis point impact for adjustments to fiscal 2021 operating expenses reflected in the non-GAAP reconciliation of adjusted operating income at the end of this release.
4 Adjusted consolidated operating income as a percentage of net sales excludes a 33 basis point impact for adjustments to fiscal 2021 operating income reflected in the non-GAAP reconciliation of adjusted operating income at the end of this release.
5 Adjusted EPS excludes the effects, net of tax, of net losses on equity investments of $0.26.
Full Report