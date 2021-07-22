Walmart, the Walmart Foundation and Massmart Commit 13 Million Rand To Aid Recovery Efforts in KwaZulu-Natal Community

As part of this commitment, Massmart delivered an initial consignment of 90 tons of food to Gift of the Givers and FoodForward SA to replenish their warehouses.

SANDTON, South Africa and BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 22, 2021 — Underscoring the importance of both short-term and long-term solutions to address hunger and relief efforts related to the recent riots in KwaZulu-Natal, Walmart, the Walmart Foundation and Massmart are committing more than 13 million rand (over $880,000) in cash and in-kind donations to hunger relief organizations supporting the area. This commitment will help address recovery efforts in the wake of the riots, as well as help strengthen the food supply chain for ongoing community support.

To initiate the commitment, Massmart is working with Gift of the Givers and FoodForward SA, which are supporting efforts in the impacted community of KwaZulu-Natal. Working with these organizations, Massmart has already begun recovery efforts with an initial consignment of 90 tons of food including much-needed items like rice, baby formula, peanut butter, coffee, canned fish and maize meal – with many more to come.

Massmart spokesperson Brian Leroni said, “We have longstanding partnerships with Gift of Givers and FoodForward SA and are confident that our combined strength and effort will help kick start the recovery process in the most vulnerable local communities in KwaZulu-Natal.”

The Gift of the Givers Foundation is the largest disaster response, non-governmental organization of African origin on the African continent. FoodForward SA is the largest food redistribution organization in South Africa.

“Our hearts go out to the associates and customers impacted by the recent events in KwaZulu-Natal,” said JP Suarez, chief administration officer, executive vice president, regional CEO, Massmart, Chile and Argentina, Walmart. “Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are proud to help in the recovery of the community and help them build back stronger than ever. Walmart is a global family and working alongside local nonprofits, we are Stronger Together.”

Collectively, these funds will help further strengthen the food bank system in the region and its ability to provide residents access to nutritious food during the aftermath of the riots and beyond.

About Philanthropy at Walmart

Walmart.org represents the philanthropic efforts of Walmart and the Walmart Foundation. By focusing where the business has unique strengths, Walmart.org works to tackle key social and environmental issues and collaborate with others to spark long-lasting systemic change.

Massmart

Massmart powered by Walmart, comprises four divisions operating 443 stores across 13 sub-Saharan countries. Through our widely-recognized retail and wholesale formats (including Builders Warehouse, Cambridge Food, DionWired, Game, Jumbo Cash & Carry, Makro and Shield) we have leading shares in the General Merchandise, Liquor, Home Improvement and Wholesale Food markets.

