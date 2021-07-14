Walmart Continues Fashion Assortment Expansion With Popular Tween Brand Justice – Just in Time for a Very Busy Back to School

July 15, 2021

By Denise Incandela, EVP of Apparel and Private Brands, Walmart U.S.

Walmart has been hard at work expanding our fashion assortment to offer customers quality, on-trend and accessible style at an incredible value.

Over the past few years, we’ve added more than 1,000 national fashion brands to give our customers more of what they’re looking for from head to toe. We’ve re-launched and grown our great private brands, like Time and True, Terra & Sky, Wonder Nation and George. We’ve developed and launched exclusive elevated brands, like ELOQUII Elements, Free Assembly, Scoop and Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara. And we’ve recently added more national brands, like Reebok, Celebrity Pink, Champion and Kendall + Kylie. We’ve also added some fantastic national footwear brands this year, including Madden Girl, Stride Rite, Munchkin by Stride Rite and PAWZ by Bearpaw.

Just in time for back to school, I’m thrilled to announce another new fashion brand that’s joining Walmart. Starting today, Justice, the beloved tween brand, is bringing its signature line of fresh, trend-inspired designs to 2,400 Walmart stores and Walmart.com.

Last year, the pandemic impacted many families’ traditional back-to-school shopping experience. As parents and kids alike plan for getting back to school (and all the fashion fun that comes with it!), Justice is dropping a new collection featuring more than 140 items across tween fashion, jewelry and accessories, bedding and bath, backpacks, stationery and tech accessories. It’s the same designs and quality girls know and love, now more accessible than ever.

We think customers will love the athleisure separates, including fashion leggings and graphic tees starting at $8, tie dye sweatshirts and matching joggers starting at $13, and oversized hoodies starting at $18. The bedding sets, pillows, throws and bathroom accessories ranging from $20-$40 are perfect for a stylish room refresh. Best yet, new styles will be added seasonally, including shoes and pet accessories debuting in September.

There’s always something new and surprising to discover when shopping at Walmart, and now our customers have another fun and stylish reason to start their back-to-school shopping with us.

