Walmart Gets Street Smart About Tires, Just in Time for Summer Travel

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 26, 2021 — Just in time for the summer travel season, Walmart is helping customers get back on the road with developments that put the tire-buying process on cruise control. With AAA predicting 37 million people will travel during the holiday weekend, hassle-free service will certainly be king of the road.

The retailer has rolled out a variety of improvements that make buying and installing tires easier than ever. Using Walmart.com or the Walmart app, customers can now search for tires that are a match for the year, make and model of their vehicle and book an appointment to get them installed — all from the comfort of their home. For customers who prefer the help of an Auto Care Center expert, we’ve also launched a new interactive shopping experience on Walmart.com called Walmart Tire Finder. The new experience is powered by eko, our partner in shoppable and customizable video development. It allows customers to virtually interact with Scott, a 25-year Walmart Auto Care Center expert, as he helps guide customers through the tire-buying process based on their weather, warranty and budget preferences.

“We know selecting tires can be complicated, so we’ve made the intimidating process easy,” said Jon Freshman, vice president of digital services at Walmart U.S. “We’re giving our customers convenient digital options that bring our auto care center expertise right to their fingertips, helping them make smart decisions from anywhere. This is the latest example of Walmart removing pain points to create a simple experience that puts our customers at the center.”

Here’s how it works:



Find Tires: Enter the year, make and model to browse tires that fit any vehicle. Customers who prefer the help of an expert can use the Walmart Tire Finder experience on Walmart.com, where a Walmart Auto Care Center expert will guide them through the tire-buying process.

Enter the year, make and model to browse tires that fit any vehicle. Customers who prefer the help of an expert can use the Walmart Tire Finder experience on Walmart.com, where a Walmart Auto Care Center expert will guide them through the tire-buying process. Book an Appointment: Select “Pickup” at checkout to book an appointment to get the tires installed at a local Walmart Auto Care Center. Tire installations start as low as $15 a tire.

Select “Pickup” at checkout to book an appointment to get the tires installed at a local Walmart Auto Care Center. Tire installations start as low as $15 a tire. Track the Service: Track the status of a vehicle while it’s being worked on using the auto care center in the Walmart app.

Track the status of a vehicle while it’s being worked on using the auto care center in the Walmart app. Get Notified: Receive text updates when the service is complete.

Walmart’s customer vehicle service history is accessible at all 2,500 Auto Care Centers. So, customers can rest easy knowing Walmart is ready to get them on the road again no matter where they — and their vehicle — are. Customers can get started on the guided tire finding experience here.

About Walmart

