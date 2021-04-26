Walmart Dedicating the Month of May to Moms

April 26, 2021

By Casey Schlaybaugh, Vice President, Brand, Walmart U.S.

Whether she’s balancing working from home while homeschooling her children, learning to master an at-home haircut or just preserving some semblance of sanity for her family, it goes without saying that the last year has been an extra challenging one for the moms in our lives. That’s why Walmart is showing a little extra appreciation for moms by extending Mother’s Day into Mother’s May.

Each week during the month of May, we’ll be showing love to the leading ladies in our lives by sharing different ways to celebrate Mom.



in select cities from May 6 through May 9 across 32 Walmart Supercenters throughout the country. Walmart will transform their outside atmospheres into free, outdoor markets where families can gather, explore and create handmade crafty gifts like egg carton flowers, fingerprint magnets, popsicle stick photo frames and more. Families also can take away a complimentary family photo and a full goody bag to extend the fun. There will also be walk-up experiences where families can take craft kits and goodie bags to-go. Families can visit The fun continues online, where custom Mother’s May cards and instructions to make handmade gifts for Mom can also be found at mothersmaymarket.com

We'll introduce curated gift lists

If it’s quality time she wants, we’ll be sharing the magic of pickup and delivery for new P&D customers – which gives moms time back in the day – $10 off their first pickup & delivery order if an eligible product from Unilever, Google or Pepsico is added.

Additionally, Walmart is putting real moms in the spotlight during the month-long celebration. From Walmart associates to everyday women, moms will be highlighted in a special video on Walmart’s social channels.

Among the many things we learned last year, we are reminded that the mother figures in our lives are too often unsung heroes. It’s our hope we’re making it easier than ever for customers to celebrate Mom this year with gift inspiration and free celebrations. We’ll continue to be in awe of moms who are meeting the challenges with triumph. And that’s something that’s always worth celebrating.

