More of What Matters: A Look at Our 2020 Holiday Campaign

Nov. 19, 2020

By William White, Chief Marketing Officer, Walmart U.S.

In marketing, we talk a lot about the significance of data and metrics. Heading into this holiday season, our teams have spent hours discussing research and sentiment. But when it comes down to it, it’s really as simple as asking customers, “How are you? How are you feeling?”

Overwhelmingly, the answer we heard from customers was “Hopeful.” It has been a tough year for many families, but shoppers are approaching the season with a belief that all is not lost. One determined mom told us, “I’m going to pull off this Christmas no matter what.” We want her, and all our customers, to know Walmart is here to help.

So how did we go about creating a campaign that acknowledges a unique year but builds on those feelings of optimism?

Walmart’s 2020 holiday campaign is designed around offering customers more of what matters. More time with family. More chances to create memories together. More help pulling off a fantastic holiday, even if it looks different than it has in the past.

The year’s ads feature Aretha Franklin’s “You’re All I Need to Get By.” It’s not what we think of as “holiday music,” but it’s a song about human connection and what’s really important. As our plans and routines were turned upside down this year, many of us learned that what we need to get by is each other.

Because people are craving those real human connections, we created the work to feel authentic. We wanted to show all kinds of families sharing special moments. We don’t think families want the holidays to feel like a one-day performance but rather a season of celebration and togetherness. And because we believe diversity is not just something that happens in front of the camera, this year’s ads were all directed by women directors. We think that’s meaningful and important.

Walmart Holiday 2020 Ad Campaign

Finally, we know that this year, a lot has been outside of people’s control – where they went, where they worked, what was available. That’s why our ads read, “Let’s end the year ____.” We serve customers from all backgrounds and all walks of life, and each one has a vision of how they want to close out this year. A dad who loves to cook might say, “Let’s end the year deliciously.” Those who have been apart from loved ones might say, “Let’s end the year with family.” Parents wanting to see excited children opening gifts might say, “Let’s end the year with joy.” And all our customers agree, “Let’s end the year under budget.”

However customers want to close out 2020, Walmart is here to help them get more of what matters.

