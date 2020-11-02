Supporting our Associates – 10 of the Best Benefits Walmart Offers

Nov. 2, 2020

By Donna Morris, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Walmart

Our Annual Enrollment Period for benefits is upon us, and as 2020 is starting to head toward its end (thankfully), we soon will see that top lists are certain to emerge. Well, here is a list of our ten best benefits for the coming year as a reminder for our U.S. associates, as insights for those considering joining the Walmart team or as education for those who are simply interested in what we do for over 1.5 million associates in the United States.

1. Partnerships with centers of excellence for quality care. Associates enrolled in most Walmart medical plan options have access to centers of excellence for various serious health procedures. Walmart has created partnerships with select outstanding healthcare institutions like Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Mayo Clinic and others to provide full coverage (yes, full coverage!) under most Walmart medical plan options for certain specialty care for associates like cancer, spine or joint (hip and knee) replacements, transplants, heart and weight loss surgery.

2. Virtual doctor visits with no co-pay. Associates enrolled in most Walmart medical plan options can choose to video chat with a doctor or talk to a mental health specialist through Doctor On Demand when it’s convenient for them. And because of COVID-19, we have waived the co-pay.

3. No-cost counseling sessions. Emotional wellness is important now more than ever. At no cost to our associates, through Resources for Living, we offer three individual face-to-face sessions with a licensed counselor per year.

4. 16 weeks of paid time off for new birth moms. We offer an enhanced maternity benefit and parental leave policy that allows birth moms to receive up to 16 weeks of paid time off. New dads, non-birth moms and adoptive parents are also offered a full six weeks of paid parental leave. In addition, we offer a $5,000 adoption benefit. Qualified full-time hourly and salaried associates in the U.S. are eligible.

5. College for just a dollar a day. Front line associates can take advantage of our $1-a-day, debt-free program, Live Better U, to earn associate’s and bachelor’s degrees in business, supply chain management, technology, health care and more. In addition, we cover the full cost of earning a high school diploma for associates and their eligible family members.

6. Walmart has a 401(k) plan with a 6% match. Financial wellness is also critical for our associates, and Walmart makes it easy to double your savings. For every dollar contributed, Walmart matches it up to 6% of pay.

7. $9 gym membership. Physical wellness is also so important, which is why our associates have access to thousands of fitness locations with the Walton Life Fitness Pass.

8. 10% discount in Walmart stores. Associates and their family members save 10% on general merchandise, fresh fruits and vegetables at any Walmart store. If associates work at Sam’s Club, they receive a free Sam’s Club Plus membership, valued at $100 per year.

9. A financial incentive for healthier life choices. Associates and their families can be rewarded just for making better choices with the Thrive ZP Challenge. Eat healthier, take an afternoon walk or even save a little more money — all for a chance to win part of a $1 million prize pool.

10. A company match for stock purchases. Through our Associate Stock Purchase Plan, Walmart matches 15% of the first $1,800 associates contribute, up to $270 per plan per year.

Walmart associates can learn more about their benefits and complete their Annual Enrollment at https://one.walmart.com/AE.

