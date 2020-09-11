Iconic Gateway Brand Launches Legen-DAIRY New Line of Laptops, Tablets Exclusively at Walmart

Sept. 11, 2020

By Nicole Qaqundah, Senior Merchandise Director of Computing and Hamid Rassai, Senior Merchant Computing

After five years, the cow is coming home! The iconic cow-spotted PC brand, Gateway, is making its big return, and Walmart is their exclusive retail partner for new lines of Gateway products, including laptops and tablets.

Since its inception on a small farm outside Sioux City, Iowa, in 1985, Gateway has built a reputation for manufacturing budget-friendly, well-made computers during a time when PCs were still unapproachable and daunting. Today, we’re thrilled to bring back this iconic brand and to offer our customers these exciting new products, especially during a time when laptops and learning tools are so critically in demand.

While the familiar cow print is still on the product packaging, Gateway’s new technology has received a major upgrade. The new products offer style, performance and value for customers, students and creators. Working alongside Intel, Gateway created three stylish lines of laptops and two new tablets in various colors, sizes and performance levels.

With tablets starting from just $69 and laptops beginning at $179, the new devices are available exclusively on Walmart.com, and they include:



The Gateway Ultra Thin series features six laptops in a wide range of screen sizes, colors and features. They’re ergonomically engineered notebooks that offer great performance, connectivity and entertainment for computing on the go.

11.6" Ultra Slim Laptop ($179) featuring Windows 10 Home in S Mode, AMD A4-9120e – Dual Core – 1.5 GHz, 4GB / 64GB. Available in black, purple, blue and green colors.

14.1" Ultra Slim Laptop ($199) featuring Windows 10 Home in S Mode, Intel Celeron N3350 – Dual Core – 1.1 GHz, 4GB / 64GB. Available in black, purple, blue and green colors.

14.1" Ultra Slim Laptop ($349) featuring Windows 10 Home in S Mode, AMD Ryzen 3 - Picasso – Dual Core – 2.6 GHz, 4GB / 128GB. Available in black, purple, blue and green colors.

14.1" Ultra Slim Laptop ($369) featuring Windows 10 Home in S Mode, Intel i3 – Ice Lake 1005G1 – Dual Core – 1.2 GHz, 4GB / 128GB. Available in black, purple, blue and green colors.

14.1" Ultra Slim Laptop ($479) featuring Windows 10 Home in S Mode, Intel i5 – Ice Lake 1035G1 – Quad Core – 1.0 GHz, 16GB (onboard) / 256GB. Available in black, rose gold, blue and green colors.

15.6" Ultra Slim Laptop ($499) featuring Windows 10 Home, Intel i5 – Ice Lake 1035G1 – Quad Core – 1.0 GHz, 16GB (onboard) / 256GB. Available in black, rose gold, blue and green colors.



The Gateway Creators series is a must-have for digital media creation with its unbeatable high-definition visuals. These laptops are built for creative projects, immersive gaming and entertainment.

15.6" Laptop ($799) featuring Windows 10 Home, AMD Ryzen 5 (Renoir) – Six Core – 3.0 GHz, 8GB Dual Channel / 256GB PCI-e, Nvidia 1650 GTX GPU w/ 4GB Vram. Available in black.

15.6" Creators Series Laptop ($999) featuring Windows 10 Home, Intel i5 – 10th Gen 10300H • (Commet Lake H) Quad Core – 3.0 GHz, 8GB Dual Channel / 256GB PCI-e, Nvidia 2060 RTX GPU w/ 6GB Vram), Available in black, purple, blue and green colors. Available in black.

The 2-in-1 laptop is the most versatile option of the bunch, with an even more approachable price. These have the functionality of a laptop and ease of a tablet.

11.6" 2-in-1 Laptop ($199) with 2-in-1 Convertible Touchscreen, Windows 10 Home in S Mode Intel Celeron N3350 – Dual Core – 1.1 GHz, 4GB / 64GB. Available in black, purple, blue and green colors.



The new Gateway tablets are designed with power and are meant for accessibility, available in vibrant colors to reflect customer style.

8" Tablet, ($69) 800X1280 ips, A50, 1GB/32GB, Android 10, 2/5 MP, 4000 mah, Available in black, purple and blue colors.

10.1" Tablet, ($89) 800X1280 ips, A50, 1GB/32GB, Android 10, 2/5 MP, 6000 mah, Available in black, purple and blue colors.

Shop Gateway’s new lines of laptops and tablets exclusively at Walmart.com/gateway.

