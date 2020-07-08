Back-to-School Season is Here and However You Go Back, Walmart Has Your Back

July 8, 2020

By Scott Bayles, Vice President DMM School and Office Supplies

A new school year brings with it a renewed sense of hope, and, of course, that familiar first-day-of-school excitement. Going back to school may look different for everyone across the country this year, but there’s no better place to help get kids, teachers and parents excited for the new school year than Walmart. With a variety of convenient shopping options and all your favorite back-to-school gear and supplies, we make it easy to shop back-to-school essentials – all at our everyday low prices – that help students and families take on the year without breaking the bank.

We’ve made sure to buy plenty of items you can’t find anywhere else, so that no matter when you shop, you can find everything on this year’s school supply list at Walmart, including:



Walmart-Exclusive Crayola Colors of the World Crayons, a new line of crayons developed to reflect an accurate and diverse skin tone palette to help cultivate a more inclusive world for children of all ages, races, cultures, and ethnicities. The 32-pack of crayons includes 24 specially formulated crayons representing global skin tones, as well as four hair and four eye color crayons. And, you can only find them at Walmart!

A designated teacher section in stores and online at walmart.com/teachers Events Registry

More sustainable back-to-school supplies. Read more here

On-trend fashion and accessories, from character-inspired backpacks and color-changing sunglasses to the latest fashion and footwear, students can look and feel their best all year long.

Helpful tools for virtual learning for kids of all ages. As remote learning becomes a reality for many families this school year, Walmart is partnering with top brands like ABC Mouse, PBS Kids, Disney, Crayola and Sylvan Learning to offer workbooks and online content to help kids continue their education from home. Parents can find workbooks in stores nationwide, all at Walmart’s everyday low prices. In addition, walmart.com/learning

We understand this year brought unique challenges for many families, and we’re committed to making back-to-school shopping easy, convenient and affordable by offering:



Everyday Low Prices, all season long: Our everyday low prices mean no matter when you shop for your supplies, you’ll find great prices for the products on your list.

Easy, contact-free ways to shop: The safety of our customers and associates is always our top priority. We offer several easy, contact-free ways to shop for back-to-school this year, including:

Contactless pickup and delivery services such as: Same-Day Pickup for select back-to-school items bought online. Online Grocery Pickup and Delivery for more than 160,000 items, including select back-to-school merchandise, to be picked up or delivered as soon as the same day. Express Delivery to get a broad array of items delivered within two hours, pending eligibility and customer location. Free NextDay Delivery or Free Two-Day Delivery on online orders over $35, pending eligibility and customer location.

Contactless payment in stores: Pay in a Walmart store contact-free on any register, when you use Walmart Pay on the Walmart app.

Customized school supply lists: Visit walmart.com/lists/back-to-school

Whether you’re heading back to class or continuing to learn from home, Walmart is here for you. Going back to school might be different this year, but together, we’ll ace it.

