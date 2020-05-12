Walmart Repeats Cash Bonuses for Associates

Today’s bonus announcement is in addition to the nearly $550 million in associate bonuses so far this year

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 12, 2020 — Walmart announced plans to provide another special cash bonus for all U.S. hourly associates to recognize them for their many contributions to communities across the country during this unprecedented time. This includes hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices, drivers, and assistant managers in stores and clubs. The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates, and will add up to more than $390 million. Associates must be employed by the company as of June 5 to qualify, and it will pay out on June 25.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club associates continue to do remarkable work, and it’s important we reward and appreciate them,” said John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S. “All across the country, they’re providing Americans with the food, medicine and supplies they need, while going above and beyond the normal scope of their jobs – diligently sanitizing their facilities, making customers and members feel safe and welcome, and handling difficult situations with professionalism and grace.”

With today’s associate bonus announcement of $390 million, Walmart has committed more than $935 million in bonuses for associates so far this year:



First special cash bonus, added up to $365 million : This bonus was issued for all U.S. hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices on April 2. This bonus was also $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly associates.

“We are so grateful to our associates for being there for customers and members during this difficult time, serving communities across the country,” said Kathryn McLay, President and CEO of Sam’s Club. “Our associates’ efforts have been exactly what the country needed during this historic and uncertain time. They’ve made a real difference.”

Walmart will continue to look for ways to reward and recognize its associates, while staying focused on their overall wellbeing and safety. The company has implemented daily health screens and temperature checks, provided masks and gloves, and offered emotional wellbeing options such as virtual counseling. Walmart has also installed sneeze guards, limited the number of customers in stores, installed social distancing signage and instituted sanitizing protocols.

To learn more about what Walmart is doing for its associates, visit the company’s COVID-19 information hub.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

